You are a member of the far, extreme, hard right if…
1 You distrust large organisations such as as the UN, the EU, the IMF, the WHO and the World Bank
9 hrs ago
Vernon Coleman
Twelve things to do to save yourself and the world
Buy local food from local shops and small farms.
24 hrs ago
Vernon Coleman
Did we learn nothing from thalidomide?Compare the thalidomide story with the covid 19 vaccine.
It is believed by some that it is only in recent years that problems with prescription drugs have been hidden by a conspiracy between drug companies and…
Oct 6
Vernon Coleman
If you can see the truth about geo-engineering then you must be a conspiracy theorist.
Geo engineers can and do control the weather by blocking the sun and creating winds.
Oct 6
Vernon Coleman
How the media avoided blaming the covid vaccine for myocarditis
In December 2020 I warned that the covid vaccine could , among other things, cause myocarditis.
Oct 5
Vernon Coleman
Am I the only one to sense the evil and darkness surrounding us?
For most of my life I’ve slept like the proverbial top.
Oct 5
Vernon Coleman
Drugged, jabbed, starved and murdered.
I wrote my novel Mrs Caldicots Cabbage War to draw attention to the abusive way the elderly are treated.
Oct 5
Vernon Coleman
The concept of “brain dead” is a myth. Organ transplantation should be stopped now. Some of the “dead people” used for transplants aren’t…
Doctor assisted suicide programmes (aka euthanasia or death by doctor) are being introduced globally.
Oct 5
Vernon Coleman
The polio vaccine has always been a problem. Always.
You have doubtless heard that the polio vaccine is now linked to the spread of polio.
Oct 4
Vernon Coleman
This is what our world will be like by 2030, if more people don’t wake up very quickly.
Those who do not understand just how bad things are will mock me for writing this.
Oct 4
Vernon Coleman
Here’s a funny thing…
Bill Gates has done more to promote vaccines than just about anyone I can think of.
Oct 3
Vernon Coleman
A profession which does what it is told to do by an industry is not a profession; it is merely the marketing arm of the industry.
I wrote in the British Medical Journal in March 1973 that “for too many years doctors have put up with expensive and tasteless advertising and have…
Oct 3
Vernon Coleman
