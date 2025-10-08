Someone I know was rushed to hospital with chest pains at the start of the week. He had all the symptoms of a heart attack.

A couple of days later, after extensive tests and much worry, he was given the all clear and sent home.

There was nothing wrong with him. Nothing.

His symptoms were all caused by treatment he’d been given for medical problems he didn’t have.

It happens all the time and it’s not new.

Fifty years ago I reported that one in six patients in hospital was there because they’d been made ill by doctors. Today, it’s much much worse. Doctors are now the biggest cause of illness and death.

Here are twelve of the many ways doctors make people ill. (More another day.)

They try to diagnose by telephone or zoom and make a wrong diagnosis. It is impossible to treat patients over the phone or by zoom. Any doctor who consistently tries to do so is an idiot and should be avoided. They fail to tie in symptoms and produce a single diagnosis. Multiple pathology occurring simultaneously is common in those over 60 but rare in young adults. If a 30 or 40 year old has two seemingly separate new problems the chances are the problems are connected. Don’t let a doctor fob you off. If a patient develops new symptoms after being treated then the chances are high the treatment is the cause of the new symptoms. (That’s Coleman’s First Law of Medicine. There are Twelve Laws.) Always consider this. Doctors over prescribe medication. Sleeping tablets, tranquillisers and asthma drugs for example are often given for years when they needed to be given for a very short time. Is your prescription really necessary? (But it’s often important to cut down pills slowly if they need to be cut down.) Some doctors overtreat high blood pressure - causing hypotension which can be uncomfortable and dangerous. Blood pressures often rise in the surgery and fall at home. Patients on blood pressure tablets should buy a sphygmomanometer and check their own BP. And it’s possible to lower your BP so that you don’t need pills. Doctors regularly miss chronic and common and very treatable problems such as B12 deficiency. Steroids are often over prescribed causing massive problems which can be very serious. Talk to your doctor if you’re on long term steroid treatment. But never stop drugs suddenly without advice and help. Doctors have traditionally over prescribed antibiotics. Today they under prescribe. That’s why sepsis is now an endemic killer. Doctors routinely hand out statins when there may be no good reason. Drug companies encourage this but you will not be surprised to know statins can cause problems. Too many doctors simply do what drug companies tell them to do. Doctors ignore patients instincts. If someone thinks they or a relative is really ill they need to be taken seriously. Too many operations are done when they aren’t essential or life saving. Is your operation necessary? Can you live without an op? Remember all operations are potentially dangerous. Vaccines. (But I guess you expected that one.) Read all about a vaccine before being vaccinated. It’s your body and your life. You should decide about vaccination for you and your children. Look at the facts and ask questions.

