A profession which does what it is told to do by an industry is not a profession; it is merely the marketing arm of the industry.
I wrote in the British Medical Journal in March 1973 that “for too many years doctors have put up with expensive and tasteless advertising and have accepted happily free samples, presents and meals paid for by the drug houses which spend approximately 14% of their income on advertising. In fact, of course, it is patients and the NHS who pay for all this nonsense and who subsidise doctors’ “education” by paying for the adverts which keep journals going. Too many drug companies hand out expensive gadgets and pieces of medical equipment. It is not surprising that between them the drug companies spend about £400 a year on advertising to each doctor.”
That paragraph is taken from my book “The Medicine Men” which was published in 1975 and which denounced for the first time the way the drugs industry controls the medical profession. The book is now available again via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com
Nothing has changed.
Drug companies still influence and control what doctors believe and what they prescribe. And it is this unhealthy relationship which explains why so many doctors so often do more harm than good and why doctors are now the leading cause of death.
VC
That's a brilliant statement and at the crux of what's wrong with "medicine" today!
Thank you!
Pharmaceutical company influence over doctors has been going on for years. One of my school mates gained entry to medicine in 1978, at which time he said one of the pharmaceutical companies sponsored a dinner for all the Year 1 med. students and threw in a free stethoscope. The company would have well understood the principle of reciprocity, that is, if I do something for you, then you feel obliged to do something for me in return. How many junior doctors would have felt favourably disposed towards the company and thus more likely to have prescribed the company’s products?