I wrote in the British Medical Journal in March 1973 that “for too many years doctors have put up with expensive and tasteless advertising and have accepted happily free samples, presents and meals paid for by the drug houses which spend approximately 14% of their income on advertising. In fact, of course, it is patients and the NHS who pay for all this nonsense and who subsidise doctors’ “education” by paying for the adverts which keep journals going. Too many drug companies hand out expensive gadgets and pieces of medical equipment. It is not surprising that between them the drug companies spend about £400 a year on advertising to each doctor.”

Nothing has changed.

Drug companies still influence and control what doctors believe and what they prescribe. And it is this unhealthy relationship which explains why so many doctors so often do more harm than good and why doctors are now the leading cause of death.

