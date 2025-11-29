Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
10h

You have with the grace of God , preserved your mental health and your integrity in the face of great evil Doc.

Thank you to you n yours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ralph's avatar
Ralph
10h

Science in general and medical & climate science in particular, are cesspits of corruption.

That corruption spread to politicians who weaponise their control of the police and judiciary for their profits. They are pure evil and will never be trusted again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture