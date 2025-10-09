I’m very grateful to all those generous readers who have made pledges. I’m also grateful to those who have bought copies of my books.

Meanwhile, since I earn my living as a writer (and have done so for many decades), here are brief details of my latest novel called “A True Story That Hasn’t Happened Yet”.

It will, I hope, help you escape from the world and maybe provide a sense of catharsis!

Dork Pharmaceuticals is having great success with a new drug called Wategone. Originally given to patients needing to lose weight it quickly becomes clear it is a miracle drug. Doctors prescribe the stuff by the ton and the boss of Dork Pharmaceuticals becomes a celebrity. Governments want everyone to take it.

But a doctor who did trials on the drug has doubts. He has found that Wategone changes the DNA of those that take it and has dangerous side effects. He also found the manufacturer is making a fortune by selling another drug to cure the side effects caused by Wategone.

When the doctor is threatened by the boss of Dork Pharmaceuticals he goes into hiding.

An email sent by the doctor goes by accident to a teacher who is asking questions about the drug because his daughter has been made ill. The drug company starts a major cover up.

A former investigative journalist is hired by a group campaigning against the drug. But things aren’t what they seem to be. There are twists galore as the journalist tries to find the doctor, discover what he knows and expose the truth about Wategone.

You can purchase a copy of “A True Story That Hasn’t Happened Yet” via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com

VC