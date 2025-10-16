Here is a precis of my new novel called “A true story that hasn’t happened yet”







Dork Pharmaceuticals is having an enormous success with a new drug called Wategone. Originally prescribed for patients who want to lose weight it quickly became clear that Wategone is a miracle drug. Doctors everywhere are gleefully prescribing the stuff by the ton and the boss of Dork Pharmaceuticals has become an international superstar celebrity. Governments are so excited by the drug that they want everyone to take it.



But a doctor who did the original trials on the drug has serious doubts. He has found that Wategone alters patients’ DNA and has dangerous side effects. He’s also found that the company is making a second fortune selling drugs to treat the side effects caused by its own drug. When he is threatened by the boss of Dork Pharmaceuticals (and his tame thugs) the frightened doctor goes into hiding.



An email written by the doctor is sent by accident to a school teacher who is asking questions about the drug’s safety. And the drug company, alarmed by the threat to their sales, begins a major cover-up.



A former investigative journalist, believing he has been retained by a group of campaigning patients, is hired to find the missing doctor. But things are not what they seem to be. There are twists galore as the journalist follows a complex and dangerous trail to find the doctor and discover what he learned about Wategone.



`Along the way there are many pithy observations about the state of our nation and life in general,’ writes `Prolific Book Reader’ on Amazon. `A true page turner which I would recommend to everyone.’



