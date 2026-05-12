A True Story that hasn’t happened yet



Dr Vernon Coleman







Regular readers will know that I have grave doubts about the safety of the slimming injections now being so enthusiastically prescribed by doctors and promoted by journalist.



I am so concerned about these drugs (and how they are being promoted) that I made a fictitious version of one of these drugs (and its manufacturer) the subject of my latest novel - `A true story that hasn’t happened yet’.



I’m plugging the novel here for three reasons:



1. I think you’ll enjoy it

2. The message is important

3. I’m totally banned by all other media so the book will not be reviewed or publicised anywhere else.



Here are extracts from a few of the customers’ reviews on Amazon. (Thank you to all those who write kind reviews.)



``This novel is all killer and no filler – the pace is fast and it’s a page turner for sure with examples of wit and dry humour throughout. However, make no mistake about it, this is a thriller that cleverly twists and turns as it reaches its climax – in fact there were several instances where I thought – wow- I never saw that one coming. Add to that, you have the author’s observations of how things are in this country right now and how in turn these observations have been nicely interwoven into the overall story. I like that he uses the aforesaid humour and wit to emphasise with precision and subtlety the many problems that we face in these troubled times – in summary though, this novel is exactly as it is supposed to be, an entertaining read, albeit thought provoking at the same time. I thought the really good thing about this story was its length which runs to something like 120 pages. If you’re like me and have no time for lengthy and pointless descriptions that are written merely to flesh things out...then you’ll like this book by Vernon Coleman because he gets straight to the point and no messing about – a good story and a great read from start to finish – thoroughly recommended.

Anonymous



Prolific author Vernon Coleman has surpassed himself with this brilliant medical thriller just 119 pages long. It deals with a new weight loss drug called Wategone which is hailed by its manufacturers as a game changer which can cure just about anything. As a result the Government and its medical advisers want every person in the UK to take it. But the story’s protagonist discovers that all is not as it seems and that Wategone is dangerous as it permanently alters DNA and has many serious side effects. The story largely involves the protagonist’s efforts to expose the manufacturers – Dork Pharma. Along the way there are many pithy observations about the state of our nation and life in general. A true page turner which I would recommend to everyone.’

Prolific Book Reader



`As you read more, Dr Coleman’ views on drug company products become apparent - not without cause. It’s fiction but this `true story hasn’t happened yet’.’

John Chapman



`All his books are GREAT!’

Jan Sully



`A good read but I love Vernon Coleman writings.’

Stacey Helm



A poignant and entertaining read from the brilliant Vernon Coleman

Brian Wilks



Entertaining novel and easily read. Topical and current theme. Good characters.

A.W.Roy



`I recommend it and the Mrs Caldicot series highly. Excellent read.

Lucy Hooker



`Great Dr Coleman, always is.’

The Bible basher



This was the most engaging fiction I’ve read in a long time…The author writes vivid descriptions. I’m going to look for more of his books.

Rachael Wheeler



The delightfully wry and sagacious Dr Coleman should one day be preserved in amber for future civilisations to display and admire.

Amazon Customer



NOTE

`A True Story that Hasn’t Happened Yet’ is available to buy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com The eBook costs £1.77 and the paperback costs £4.99. There is also a hardcover edition at £9.99. As you can see from the prices I’m not going to get rich. I just want people to be able to read the book. If I sell as many copies as I hope I’ll be able to buy a gallon of fuel for our 1957 Bentley.



Copyright Vernon Coleman May 2026