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MissAnthrope's avatar
MissAnthrope
2d

It’s horrible. I’m a trichologist and I treat women with hair loss using peptides and ozone therapies. Every woman who has taken the shot is losing hair. I kindly try to explain to them the connection between the damage being done to their pancreas, immune system and digestive tract, but they don’t care. They think it can be solved by taking another pill.

This will have so many long term effects, including an impact on the medical system, which we WILL ALL end up paying for!

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sandy's avatar
sandy
2d

I highly recommend this suspense novel. It was a good read. I would like to see a couple more medical suspense novels from Dr. Coleman.

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