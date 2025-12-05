Vernon’s Substack

Where I live in rural Australia, a doctor is too often someone indifferent to or ignorant of any actual complaint and obliged to conscript new patients immediately into a base system of pharmaceuticals (blood pressure, statins etc) and tests leading to more exotic pharmaceuticals and possible organ removals/mutilations.

Of course, there are the odd conscientious and concerned physicians, but few among these are concerned with causation: namely, that the majority of people now are ingesting toxic muck at every meal and applying toxic muck at every wash. Just look at what most people rub into their armpits to un-human themselves for human interactions.

Even caterpillars know they are supposed to smell like caterpillars and eat caterpillar food. But humans? Humans have something called "science" which exempts them from appetite, instinct and common sense. Caterpillars 1, humans NIL.

I corresponded with a nurse who quit the profession because she had to perform painful tests on children that she knew were unnecessary. I would guess that many were required for insurance purposes.

