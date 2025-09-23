Why so much sudden fuss about paracetamol (aka acetaminophen) and autism?

Here’s what I think.

Paracetamol is a generic drug. No one makes big money out of selling paracetamol.

(The lower case p tells you it’s generic not branded. Ditto acetaminophen)

Drug companies make untold billions out of selling branded vaccines. It’s huge business - and growing.

The link between vaccines and autism is worrying the drug companies.

They’re terrified that vaccines might be properly investigated. And banned.

They need a scapegoat.

There’s some current controversy about paracetamol and autism.

It’s being massively blown up.

I fear that currently paracetamol is the scapegoat. And a distraction.

The policy is:

“Let the MSM talk about paracetamol possibly causing autism.”

And the real link - vaccines and autism - will be forgotten for a while.

Crafty eh?

VC

