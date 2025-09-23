Why so much sudden fuss about paracetamol (aka acetaminophen) and autism?
Here’s what I think.
Paracetamol is a generic drug. No one makes big money out of selling paracetamol.
(The lower case p tells you it’s generic not branded. Ditto acetaminophen)
Drug companies make untold billions out of selling branded vaccines. It’s huge business - and growing.
The link between vaccines and autism is worrying the drug companies.
They’re terrified that vaccines might be properly investigated. And banned.
They need a scapegoat.
There’s some current controversy about paracetamol and autism.
It’s being massively blown up.
I fear that currently paracetamol is the scapegoat. And a distraction.
The policy is:
“Let the MSM talk about paracetamol possibly causing autism.”
And the real link - vaccines and autism - will be forgotten for a while.
Crafty eh?
VC
You can't trust any of them. That is for sure. We need to keep educating eath other. Thanks for posting this. :-)
On Dr. Peter McCullough's Substack see today's article "The Autism Vaccine Debate Explodes." If connecting autism to acetaminophen was done to distract from vaccines, let's hope and work to make that plan backfire. Also McCullough Foundation is supposed to have a study coming out soon showing vaccines cause severe autism.