Ritalin is one of the most popularly prescribed drugs for children. It’s a central nervous stimulant used to treat patients with ADHD or patients diagnosed or self diagnosed as having ADHD.

There can be a short term improvement when someone takes it.

But there are problems.

First the symptoms of ADHD are so vague that children whose behaviour is in any way considered unusual are labelled as having it. Children are labelled ADHD if they can be distracted, if they ever cry, if they are friendly, if they are light sleepers or heavy sleepers, if they are ever impulsive etc. I doubt if there is a child on earth who couldn’t be diagnosed as having ADHD. The list of symptoms and signs is endless.

Second, Ritalin has been used for functional behaviour problems since the 1960s. By 1975 a million children in the US were on it or something similar. Pretty well forever. Money money money. In 1973 Ritalin was recommended for combatting environmental depression eg noise. I kid you not.

Third, Ritalin is habit forming. It can be addictive.

Fourth Ritalin can cause a new psychosis such as paranoia or aggression. Or all sorts of other stuff.

Fifth, Ritalin can cause heart problems and circulation problems.

Sixth, there’s a long list of contraindications. I’ll bet they are often ignored.

Seventh, the list of possible side effects is long. Very long.

Eighth, withdrawal can be difficult.

Ninth, Ritalin has been given to children who ran round a playground making a noise.

Tenth, in 1996 in a book called “How to stop your doctor killing you” I described Ritalin prescribing as authorised child abuse on a massive scale. I haven’t changed my mind.

People get very upset if I ever criticise Ritalin. When I wrote a long report about the drug one man wrote and said :

“I’m not going to read your report. I know it’s rubbish.”

What can you say?

Ignorance is bliss, eh?

VC