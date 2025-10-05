For most of my life I’ve slept like the proverbial top.
But during the last five years that has changed.
Now I sleep fitfully. For the first time I have nightmares. And I wake up tired, without the energy for the day.
My wife feels the same. Constantly waiting for the next big bad thing to happen.
The evil around us is nearly palpable.
It isn’t the lack of sunshine (though since they’ve been blocking the sun the days are darker in every sense and talk of sunshine and heat and lovely summers the most taunting of their lies). It isn’t that I’m tired of grey skies and country air that feels thick and dusty.
It’s something deeper and more basic; more primitive; an underlying, inexplicable, immovable, undefinable restlessness based on an unnamed fear; an awareness that bad, bad things are happening very quickly.
I’m forever waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Our world has changed for the worse.
Or rather it has been changed.
I can’t understand those who can see and feel nothing wrong.
I can’t believe I’m the only one who feels like this.
Or am I?
VC
www.vernoncoleman.com
Rest assured there are thousands of spiritually sensitive people world-wide who are feeling exactly the same. Not sleeping, having weird dreams, feeling the existential angst of the great consciousness.We are all inter-connected and those attuned to this will be picking up on that for sure. Baphamet and his henchmen are doing their worst right now as they know their time is coming to an end with us and their influence over us. We are awake and raising our energy to combat them and they HATE this. They want us asleep or dead but WE DO NOT COMPLY
Decades of state sponsored "education" brainwashing has almost succeeded. But, you are by no means alone in your utter disgust at the supposed intelligent that have, and still do, fall for it.