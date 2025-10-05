For most of my life I’ve slept like the proverbial top.

But during the last five years that has changed.

Now I sleep fitfully. For the first time I have nightmares. And I wake up tired, without the energy for the day.

My wife feels the same. Constantly waiting for the next big bad thing to happen.

The evil around us is nearly palpable.

It isn’t the lack of sunshine (though since they’ve been blocking the sun the days are darker in every sense and talk of sunshine and heat and lovely summers the most taunting of their lies). It isn’t that I’m tired of grey skies and country air that feels thick and dusty.

It’s something deeper and more basic; more primitive; an underlying, inexplicable, immovable, undefinable restlessness based on an unnamed fear; an awareness that bad, bad things are happening very quickly.

I’m forever waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Our world has changed for the worse.

Or rather it has been changed.

I can’t understand those who can see and feel nothing wrong.

I can’t believe I’m the only one who feels like this.

Or am I?

VC

www.vernoncoleman.com