The number of elderly people dying from falls is much, much higher than the official number said to be dying from falls.

The problem is that when old people fall they tend to break things. And need to go into hospital.

Once in hospital old people are killed.

They have DNR (Do not resuscitate ) notices put in them.

They frequently get chest or kidney infections. Hospitals are full of bugs.

The DNR notice means no antibiotics.

And they die of the infection.

If they’ve had a positive PCR test they officially died of covid. Keeping up the score and the scare..

And if none of this kills them they are given a kill shot of a benzo and morphine to help keep them calm. Murder by hospital.

For the elderly in particular hospitals can be very dangerous places.

Good to leave as soon as safely possible.

Meanwhile remember the obvious tips.

Falls are caused by loose slippers, bad shoes, loose rugs, wet floors etc.

Grab handles and walking sticks could save thousands from premature death.

But neither Governments nor doctors give such simple advice.

VC