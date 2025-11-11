Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Johnston's avatar
Steven Johnston
3h

We have to start questioning the whole premis of antibiotics. Have they ever really done what they were claimed to do? Are bacteria really a problem? Is the whole "antibiotic resistance" thing just a cover for the fakeness of bacteria being threatening to our health?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
3h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture