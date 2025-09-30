In the U.S. anyone who opposed covid measures is officially top of the list of the nation’s extremists.

In the UK the Commission for Countering Extremism warned that “The covid-19 pandemic has provided a breeding ground for conspiracy theories, disinformation and hateful extremism.”

Anyone who questions their government’s blatant lies is officially classified as an extremist.

I rather think I will now consider redefining an extremist as “someone bright enough, determined enough, brave enough and wise enough to question harmful lies produced by people in authority who have ignored their responsibility to the truth and who intend to deceive and cause harm”.

Can you produce a better definition?

VC

www.vernoncoleman.com