In the U.S. anyone who opposed covid measures is officially top of the list of the nation’s extremists.
In the UK the Commission for Countering Extremism warned that “The covid-19 pandemic has provided a breeding ground for conspiracy theories, disinformation and hateful extremism.”
Anyone who questions their government’s blatant lies is officially classified as an extremist.
I rather think I will now consider redefining an extremist as “someone bright enough, determined enough, brave enough and wise enough to question harmful lies produced by people in authority who have ignored their responsibility to the truth and who intend to deceive and cause harm”.
Can you produce a better definition?
VC
Brad Wylder:
“This is that message to you the unvaccinated.
Even if I were pollinated and fully vaccinated, I would admire the unvaccinated for withstanding the greatest pressure I’ve ever seen from partners, parents, children, friends, colleagues, and even doctors.
People who are capable of such personality, courage, and critical ability, are undoubtedly the best part of humanity.
They are everywhere, in all ages, levels of education, states, and ideas.
They are of a special kind, they are the soldiers that every army of light wants to have in its ranks.
They are the parent that every child wants to have, and the children that every parent dreams of having.
They are beings above the average of their societies.
They are the essence of people who have, well, built all cultures, and conquered horizons.
They are there next to you, they look normal, but they are superheroes.
They did what others could not.
They were the tree that withstood the hurricane of insults, discrimination, and social exclusion.
And they did it because they thought they were alone, and they believed that, well, they were the only ones.
Banned from their family’s tables at Christmas, they never saw anything so cruel.
They lost their jobs, let their careers sink, had no more money, but they didn’t care.
They suffered immeasurable discrimination, denunciation, betrayal, and humiliation, but they kept on going.
Never before in humanity has there been such a casting.
Now we all know who are the best on the planet Earth.
Men, women, young, old, rich, poor, of all races or religions, the unvaccinated, the chosen of the invisible ark, are the only ones who managed to resist when everything collapsed.
That’s you!
You passed an unimaginable test that many of the toughest marines, commandos, Green Berets, astronauts, and even geniuses, could not withstand.
You are made of the stuff of the greatest who ever lived, those heroes born among ordinary men who glow in the dark…”
Within 2 weeks of COVID being declared a pandemic I knew it was dangerous nonsense. For expressing those views I was shut out of my family for a brief period of time - they have allowed me back in as long as I never bring up the subject again. Amazing how threatening an opposing view can be. A 50 year friendship was terminated by said "friend" because I dared to challenge the official narrative. Even today - with the evidence, in my mind, overwhelming that COVID was a big lie and definitely part of a depopulation program, I'm still not allowed to voice my opinion if I want my family to talk to me. Thankfully my life partner is not obtuse and agrees with me which is nice. I fear it will really be too late before enough people see through the fraud.