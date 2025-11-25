Vernon’s Substack

Rand Hayes
6h

I’m a family physician and I’m definitely not overpaid and underworked, sir, if you think 80 hours a week is under worked then wow good luck finding that with any other job. Watch the generalization jabs you throw because many primary care physicians have nothing to do with big Pharma, yes, we use prescription medication’s but we try to find the most effective but least expensive ones we can. I do not see Drug reps in my office do not receive any kickback in any way from any pharmaceutical company nor ever have. There’s a lot more physicians like me out there and we’re not all criminals like we’re being made out to be. You might want to direct your anger towards the insurance companies that seem to be promoting a lot of these problems, as well as the pharmacy benefit managers that take lots of kickbacks from the pharmaceutical companies that drive up the cost of medicines for all of us. I get that the average American is pissed off at the healthcare system,, but just remember, there’s a lot of us out there that are trying to do the right thing for patients on a daily basis. Especially in primary care, we probably give more free care than we bill for a lot of the time.

Dee (Mustard Seed )
6h

https://rumble.com/v7275zw-victor-hugo-live-with-laura-baker-kingdom-against-kingdom.html. Please 🙏 when you have time to watch . Victor Hugo would like to have you in his show . His email is listed on his Rumble website . You must be heard 🙏♥️ God bless

