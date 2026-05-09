Vernon’s Substack

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Sam_in_the_UK's avatar
Sam_in_the_UK
1d

Dear Dr Coleman,

Thank you for sharing this excerpt from your book. This reminds me of my own childhood in the 1980's when we had more time to reflect on nature, where doctors were more inclined to get to the true causes of illness. I remember this period fading in to the 1990's (around the time that you wrote this book) when I entered my young adulthood.

I was most fortunate in my formative years in having experienced life before the fall (as many of your older readers also did) but I was also fortunate in having an existential crisis early in my own life. I sought meaning in philosophy and the occult which led me to many interesting avenues in my life. For instance, I read George Gurdjieff and practiced Yoga, studied Buddhism and Taoism, read Carl Jung and meditated. My life became unusual compared to my peers. I was an oddball, I didn't fit in.

I guess this is one of the reasons that I found the pandemic less of a problem than many others - the only thing I had to fear was the departure of this mortal coil but my soul was a different matter. I was never going to compromise on my principles. I was accustomed to being a loner (despite the company of my wife for 20 years) and did not fear rejection nor seek approval from society.

The 21st century blues is a great term for the predicament human society in the West is currently in. As you have stated (and from a perspective of medicine) this problem is not able to be solved through the physical realm alone, it does require spiritual elements too. I have not much more to add than to confirm your writing and to state, in much the same sentiment as your observations, that you are not alone. I too am longing for a state of connection with other likeminded and illuminated human beings in a well adjusted society. Sadly, we all seem to be on this hamster wheel, like the pods inside of the matrix, like the layers of Dante's inferno or one of the tortured charactures inside one of Bruegel the elder's paintings. We are each living through a state of metamorphosis until such a time as the lived human experience can reject those aspects of control and chaos that caused us to lose our way and our unity.

God bless you and thank you for your contributions in this spiritual battle.

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
1d

Great read Dr Coleman!

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