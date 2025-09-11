Despite the lies of those who claim that Geo engineering is a myth and that the baddies are not blocking the sun we all know it isn’t and they are. Sun worshippers have noticed their tans aren’t as good. And you only have to look up at the grey sky and pale sun. We call it a Gatesian Grey sky.

The blocking of the sun is having many effects. It is affecting farming of course. That’s bad. It’ll mean food prices soar. Buggering up Ukraine with depleted uranium helped that.

But the big effect of a blocked sun is on vitamin D production.

And I don’t think anyone’s noticed.

Exposure to sunlight means that 7-de hydro cholesterol in the skin absorbs UV B radiation which is converted to pre vitamin D3 which becomes vitamin D3.

Air pollution - deliberately created on a massive global scale - stops this happening.

And without vitamin D our immune systems flounder.

Billions of people are going to die because their immune systems have been buggered up deliberately and permanently.

Does anyone still think the depopulation plan is a conspiracy theory?

I bet the conspirators are all taking their vitamin D daily…

VC

