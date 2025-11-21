Vernon’s Substack

Fritz Freud
The Chinese have a saying... for every pain there is a tea.

Yes the body is self healing.

But to do this... to allow the body to self heal we must understand that the Body is a Bio electrical Kinetic Energy Generator.

The energy which is created ids Qi... the life giving energy that everyone and everything needs.

It is the essence of lfe.

Qi Gong keeps the Doctor away... another Chinese saying.

By practicing 10 m of Qi Gong everyday you will find it makes you a healthier person... generates a sharper mind and you lose anxiety.

Qi Gong also cures depression.

If you are not willing to eat well... exercise... and do the necessary deeds in life... liofe punishes you with disease.

It is as simple as that.

Respect life and life respects you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-oEVyCSnNs&list=PLWoM2R4reNXHQz_ziuRtPOAf6388Cl2jK

Janis
I totally agree. It's also about being kind to yourself; an unhappy, combative disharmony in the home will make you ill.

A couple of years back I was told I had to have injections in my eye or I could go blind. After three, there was no improvement so I thought deeply and decided not to continue with the ongoing appointments. I felt it was unkind to my eye, which I read, renews its cells every forty days. I wrote to the Consultant who refused to reply or speak to me, no doubt deeming me an idiot. My eye is fine now.

