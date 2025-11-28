Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philippa Rees's avatar
Philippa Rees
8h

I had never tumbled to the con implied by 'fossil' fuels. Even the so-called animal fossils (dinosaurs, (unlikely) woolly mammoths (maybe), coelacanth(still found-admittedly rarely), archeopteryx (theoretical- ancient AI) are not entirely dead and forever gone. 'Fossil' was adopted just to sell rarity, a preciousness never again to be repeated. Instead, oil is produced like blood and, as you say, coal is still plentiful. It was the pre-global warming scam!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
8h

Australia is coal rich, NSW and Qld are rich in the good black stuff. But we are too cunning with it. You see, in very sight of the Wollongong mines we have those massive whirlies planted in the sea. The massive whirlies make our power (sort of), while the coal is sent off to China so they can make stuff with it. Stuff like our whirlies.

See the cleverness? The Australian atmosphere is preserved while the Chinese atmosphere is destroyed. And we don't have to make stuff any more.

Keep this quiet. We don't want the silly Chinese catching on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture