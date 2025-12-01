



The idea that life was better `then’ than it is now is widely derided as merely an example of nostalgia winning over reality.



But you don’t have to look through the retrospectoscope while wearing rose tinted spectacles, to realise that things really were better 50, 60 or even 70 years ago. The older I get the more bewildered I become by the contrast between then and now. A year or two ago I decided that health care was at its best in the 1970s when GPs, often pastoral in style, visited patients in their homes and were available on call day and night for every day of the year, including Christmas Day.



But it isn’t just health care that was better back in the 1970s.



Everything was better then.



Today, we live in persistent and unremitting (and often terrifying) chaos. To the naïve and innocent the chaos is a result of incompetence, greed and indifference.



But the chaos isn’t accidental. It is, rather, a result of the malignant aspirations and lethal actions of conspirators who want to control our lives.



The 70s were better than today. But so were the 60s. And the ‘50s.



I am now convinced that life in the 1950s was safer, kinder and in every way better than life today. As we head into the second quarter of the 21st century. I can’t remember when I last heard a politician tell the truth. And I can’t think of anyone in public life whom I admire.



We live in a world of chaos and misery and fear but none of the chaos and misery is happening in isolation or by accident. The old are persuaded to hate the young. The young are persuaded to hate the old. Men and women are put at loggerheads. Racial tension is deliberately created. And so on and so on.



It’s all part of a plan. The plan. As I’ve been saying for decades, nothing is happening by accident. There are no coincidences.



Whenever a government does anything which seems strange or inexplicable all you have to do is ask yourself: `How does this fit in with the Agenda?’ or `How does this benefit the conspirators?’ You will quickly find yourself understanding exactly what is happening and why. We are in a race to Net Zero and from there into the inhumane, unimaginable horrors of the Great Reset. And we’re already half way there.



The clue is that everything bad is happening everywhere – in every country. Digitalisation, social credit schemes, euthanasia, re-wilding, food shortages – all are happening all around the world. Economies are crashing everywhere. Politicians all around the world seem incompetent or crooked or both (I find it impossible to name one leading politician in the world who doesn’t match that description). Undemocratic organisations, led by unelected individuals, are taking more and more power. Fear is being used as a tool to create obedience and compliance. New laws are being introduced to limit our freedom though we are, of course, told that they are being introduced to protect us, in some curious way from some imagined or created threat. The EU (created by World War II’s left over Nazis don’t forget) and the UK are desperate for the third world war to start. They are doing everything they can to stop the peace process in Ukraine. They want more war. They know that a nice big war is the quickest way to kill a few hundred million. They claim that Russia wants to invade Europe and Britain. Why? Why on earth would Russia want to invade countries which have massive debts, too many immigrants and no natural resources worth stealing? What do Britain, France and Germany have that Russia could possibly covet?



The new laws are introduced so fast that the police cannot keep up with them, and victims of wrongful arrests have been paid big chunks of money. Tax legislation is now so absurdly complicated that even tax inspectors don’t understand what the rules are.



And Britain is in the vanguard of countries being pushed remorselessly into the Great Reset. It is clear to me that Britain is being run by a cabinet of sociopaths who care nothing for the people who elected them (and pay them) but put all their effort into pleasing the conspirators who now control everything.



And yet at least 95% of the population have no idea what is happening to them – or how the future is going to look.



If you live outside the UK you should get down on your knees and give thanks that you don’t live in the UK. Even Canadians and Australians are better off than the British. Even the French are better off than the British.



In the UK, where I am unfortunate enough to live and work, I feel as though I’m living in France in the 1940s – a member of the Resistance, fighting bad people who have taken over my country. The evidence that we are living in a constructed nightmare is unavoidable. The people pretending to run the country (but themselves being run by manipulative conspirators) make Joe Biden and Boris Johnson look like saints – and that takes some doing.



The recent Labour Government budget, announced last week, proves to me without a shadow of doubt that the Labour Party’s plan is to destroy Britain. The budget was, it seems to many, based on a fraud. Reeves and Starmer knew that it wasn’t necessary to take another £26 billion in tax. But they took it anyway. Was it, I wonder, the biggest financial fraud in history?



Labour’s policy is to tax everyone who works, and give billions away in benefits to skivers and immigrants. It seems to me that the Labour Government exists solely to waste taxpayers’ hard earned money, to create bankruptcies and unemployment. To destroy the economy. To destroy people’s lives.



Rachel Reeves’s budget gave so much money to out of work skivers that a working family would need to earn £71,000 a year to beat the income of a family on benefits. Immigrants with ten children are £20,000 a year better off after the Labour Budget. The people organising small boats to bring in immigrants will have to buy bigger boats. When does the invasion end? When Britain is standing room only?



So families who don’t earn £71,000 (roughly twice the average wage) would be better off if they gave up work and sat at home watching TV and playing video games. There is now a real incentive to give up work and become a professional layabout. Jobless mothers, rejoicing in a budget which will give them thousands and thousands of pounds of free money every year, have sworn to have more children so that they are given more tax free money. And how much of that money will be spent on the children and how much will be spent on Netflix, etc?



The long term plan is obviously to bring in Universal Benefit whereby everyone receives a small weekly payment from the State and stays at home and watches TV – totally dependent upon the State for everything. The only people with jobs will be the politicians and the civil servants. Everything else will be done by computers and robots as the population is cut by 90%.



Everyone with an interest in finance (except for politicians and, in particular, those politicians involved in managing a nation’s money) knows that if you increase taxes too much the resulting amount of money raised will fall rather than rise. This is shown in something called the Laffer Curve. `Every time we have raised taxes on the rich,’ said economist Arthur Laffer, `three things have happened: the economy underperformed, the share of tax revenues from the rich fell and the poor got hammered. When we cut taxes the reverse happened.’



When chancellors get too greedy and push up taxes to unacceptable levels taxpayers respond in a number of ways. Sometimes they simply work less, refuse overtime or take on fewer contracts. And sometimes they emigrate. The end result is the same: the tax raised will fall when taxes rise too much.



Britain’s net migration figures show that trained, educated tax payers are leaving Britain in bigger numbers than ever. As illiterate immigrants pour in, demanding free money and accommodation, so the taxpayers disappear. The only people campaigning for more immigration are the far left cultists who have no jobs, pay no tax and are intent on the destruction of the country which feeds them. They shout `racist’ and `fascist’ at those who oppose them but in truth they are racists and fascists.



Britain’s faux Government, a Vichy Government for the conspirators, must know this. Surely, no one can be as stupid, as incompetent or as dishonest and amoral as Starmer and Reeves appear to be.



On 26th November 2025, Reeves delivered a budget which many believe was based on a lie. Reeves stole £26 billion from taxpayers on the basis that the £26 billion was needed to balance a black hole in the accounts. The £40 billion she took a few months ago was not, we were told, enough. But things were more complicated than they appeared. It seems that the budget was designed to appease back bench Labour Party MPs who were worried that their jobs were at risk. They wanted a far left wing budget to save them.



And Reeves, worried about her own job, presented a budget which appeared designed to save those MPs from the contempt in which the country holds Prime Minister Starmer and, more importantly, to save her own job.



And so Reeves took another £26 billion in a bizarre smorgasbord of taxes even though it seemed clear that the tax grab would push hundreds of thousands of companies into bankruptcy and millions into long term unemployment. The suicide rate (already high) will rocket as depressions spread. If the evil euthanasia bill is pushed through and becomes law the anxious and the depressed will be queuing up outside the government `kill by doctor’ clinics.



It was a budget designed to destroy. And to delight the conspirators.



And having grabbed the £26 billion, ostensibly to fill a hole in the budget, she proceeded to give away a huge chunk of it in more benefits payments for the shirkers, the immigrants and the layabouts whose greed and laziness is already ruining the country. She gave billions of pounds of taxpayers money to families (many of them uninvited visitors) who had loads of children. Doesn’t giving away the money that was raised prove that there was no big black hole in the accounts?



Reeves claimed, of course, that she was merely playing at Lady Bountiful with other people’s money. But how much of the money she collected and then distributed to the shirkers will be used to improve the lot of children and how much will be spent on Netflix subscriptions and bigger TV sets?



Immediately after the budget, single mothers cheerily announced that they would immediately get pregnant and have more children.



Astonishingly, when Kemi Badenoch MP, the leader of the opposition in the British Parliament dared to go off piste and dared to criticise Reeves (in one of the most excoriating, honest and captivating speeches seen in the House of Commons for decades) she was widely attacked in the mainstream media. This was a perfect example of the power the conspirators exert over the media. No one dare criticise anything the conspirators want.



The bottom line is that if it was as unnecessary and fraudulent as I suspect then the latest Reeves budget should be cancelled and Reeves should be sacked and arrested. The best word to describe her is shameless. It is scarcely believable that she has the gall not to resign. She raised 26 billion in taxes and produced a budget which will cause millions of job losses and much distress and despair – seemingly to please back bench Labour MPs and ensure she keeps her own job.



But I think there was more to this budget. I think it was part of the conspirators’ plan to destroy the British economy – and to destroy Britain.



It seems possible that the budget was based on a fraud that would have put an entrepreneur in court. Britain doesn’t have a big black financial hole after all.



Naturally, when confronted, both Starmer and Reeves denied everything. Deny, deny, deny. They weren’t there at the time. The dog ate the accounts. It wasn’t Rachel Reeves who delivered the budget, it was some AI fake.



No one in politics takes responsibility anymore. They deny, deny and deny again even though they must know that no one believes the denials.



There have been loud calls for Reeves to resign (and for Starmer to go with her).



But if Reeves had any sense of decency she would have resigned when the truth about her dodgy CV was published. She should have resigned after the fiasco with the rented house and the paperwork she somehow didn’t complete. (Check out those stories online.)



But now there is a bigger reason for Reeves and Starmer to go.



If last week’s budget in the UK was based on a lie the consequences are disastrous.



This is worse than the self serving nonsenses that came before. A budget built on a lie doesn’t just affect the reputation of a Chancellor without much of a reputation for integrity – it affects everyone and will cause great misery and distress.



If it is really true that Reeves and Starmer both knew that there was no big black hole in the UK’s accounts then the huge tax rises weren’t necessary. They were introduced so that Reeves could give billions to scroungers and the work shy. Were the tax rises political rather than financial? Did Reeves want to please economically illiterate back bench MPs so that she could keep her own job? If so, £26 billion is a big price to pay for one woman to keep her job.



But the fake budget was also designed, I believe, to please the conspirators.



The end result of the Labour Government’s budget is to transfer billions from hard working strivers to skivers and immigrant families. Government and private debt is doomed to rise. Inflation will go up. Growth will go down. Companies will go bust. The unemployment figures will soar. The bond markets aren’t going to like any of this (though it seems the banks were bribed to applaud quietly as reward for no new bank tax). The truth is, as always with modern governments, is pushed into a cupboard under the stairs but this budget will lead not to a recession but to a bigger depression than was seen in the 1930s.



How long can Starmer allow Reeves to keep her job? Maybe he’ll make Lammy Chancellor. Or his chum Angie Rayner will get the job. After all she had to resign after a misunderstanding over her own tax affairs so she has some experience of the tax system. Or maybe the International Monetary Fund will take over.



You’d have to have had your brain taken out and put back in the wrong way round not to realise that Starmer, Reeves, Lammy and co are operating on behalf of the conspirators who want to destroy everything and drag us into the Great Reset. The lies never stop coming. Just a little while ago Kinnock, a health minister, claimed that vaccines are 100% safe and ignored my challenge for a debate.



Hidden behind the Budget horror was the news that Lammy, who is the Minister of Justice (and who posed for pictures wearing a judge’s wig and a silly grin) has decided that jury trials are a nuisance and should be abolished.



He wants government appointed judges to decide who is guilty and who isn’t. The automatic right to appeal will be lost if Lammy gets his way. If that doesn’t reek of WEF influence then what does? Abolishing juries and replacing them with selected judges fits in exactly with the conspirators’ plans.



Here are some things you might not know about the appalling Lammy – Britain’s Minister of Justice, and the man who wants to change the traditional right of defendants to be tried by a jury of their peers.



Lammy (who has no medical qualifications) was an enthusiastic supporter of the covid-19 vaccine. Just what the conspirators wanted.



He was a vociferous opponent of the British people’s referendum to leave the EU. Just what the conspirators wanted. Like many other Labour MPs he was not afraid to stand shoulder to shoulder with Goldman Sachs in opposing the will of the British people. Immediately after the referendum, Lammy called on Parliament to vote against the people’s clear decision to leave the European Union. He claimed that the referendum was advisory and not binding, implying that he and other MPs knew better than 17.4 million Britons. In the weeks and months that followed, Lammy, a keen tweeter, became an increasingly hysterical opponent of the decision by the British people and an enthusiastic proponent of a second referendum. (Since he had claimed that the first one was not binding he was presumably demanding a second chance for the British to vote and to be ignored.)



Lammy claimed that he was raised in a family dependent upon tax credits. However, tax credits were not introduced until he was 31-years-old.



On a radio programme, Lammy said that it is possible for someone born male to develop a cervix.



Lammy (always quick to use the `race’ card) attacked the BBC for wondering about the colour of the smoke likely to appear from the Vatican when the cardinals met to choose a Pope. The BBC had reported that the smoke would be white or grey and Lammy appeared to regard this as potentially racist. The Vatican has, of course, recorded the choosing of a new Pope with this smoke signal for some time.



Lammy claimed (in 2012) that absent fathers were a key cause of knife crime. He said that most young people who have stabbed someone to death come from single parent families. In 2019, he was outraged when a newspaper columnist suggested that the absence of fathers might be associated with the stabbing epidemic in London.



Lammy suggested that the British government should send letters to all black British people apologising for slavery. There was no suggestion that the British government should send letters to all white British people thanking them for abolishing slavery.



Lammy appeared on a programme called Mastermind on British television. When asked for the name of the Nobel Prize winner for Physics in 1903, the former Minister for Higher Education and Skills suggested Marie Antoinette. He did not, however, mention her work for the cake industry. On the same programme he claimed that the large prison in the middle of Paris was called Versailles and said, in response to another question, that Henry VII came after Henry VIII.



In March 2016, Lammy was fined £5,000 for making 35,629 nuisance calls (via a computer).



And in 2025, Lammy went fishing and forgot to buy a licence. He wasn’t taken to court or fined – though you or I would probably be prosecuted if we `forgot’ to get a licence. Instead, a spokesperson said that there had been administrative oversight. And that was that.



Do you think Lammy came up with the idea of getting rid of juries all by himself? No, nor do I. It all sounds the sort of thing that fits in with the `you will own nothing and be happy’ philosophy. If Lammy’s plans are implemented then ordinary people will be removed from the justice system and will become mere prison fodder for carefully appointed and selected judges.



Juries provide some protection against tyranny and miscarriages of justice. Juries are rarely criticised but judges often are. The really odd thing is that not long ago Lammy argued that juries are a `fundamental part of our democratic settlement’. Suddenly his view has changed completely. It stinks.



I don’t think Lammy is a suitable person to be an MP, let alone Minister of Justice. But then there is no one in Government who has any sense of decency. These are not good people. From the moment when Starmer accepted £100,000 of freebies (and other Ministers did the same) it was clear that these people are amoral. I can’t help wondering how many members of the Labour Government would be classified as sociopaths. None of them seems truly human, do they?



Starmer, Reeves, Lammy et al are the people ruining Britain. They have already taken us a good way into the Great Reset. Britain is heading for bankruptcy. There is no real health care. The transport system has collapsed. The justice system has been destroyed. Farming is finished. Our seas and rivers are full of sewage. Britain’s absurd and cruel energy crisis has been deliberately created by the sanctions on Russia, the closure of North Sea exploration and the utterly wicked net zero policy. Most old people on the British State pension receive £176.45 per week and NOT the much higher figure quoted by politicians and journalists. That’s the full State Pension for people who have worked all their lives: £176.45 per week. It is actually impossible to live on that and yet millions are forced to try. Our streets and parks are full of rats. Our hotels are full of asylum seekers. Our skies are Gatesian grey with the stuff they are spraying into the stratosphere to dim the sun. Nothing works any more.



The Labour Government is shameless, greedy and self-serving and ministers seem to consider they are entitled to do whatever they like to the country which has given them power. These are the people we are expected to trust. I wouldn’t trust any one of them to clean a car without stealing the wing mirrors.



If Starmer and Reeves stay in control much longer then Britain will find itself under the management of the International Monetary Fund. Believe me, that won’t be fun. The pavements of our towns and cities will be packed with sorry looking individuals clutching small pieces of cardboard upon which are scrawled begging messages. They will starve to death because there won’t be anyone left with any money to put into their begging bowls.



Please don’t think I’m kidding. I’m not. (And please remember all the other predictions and forecasts I’ve made. Over the last few decades, no one has issued more accurate warnings.)



And, of course, we must remember that Starmer, the worst political leader any country has ever had, seems desperate to unravel Brexit and take us back into the EU – an organisation which I have proved was created by Nazis and is, with the exception of the United Nations, the most dangerous, oppressive and undemocratic organisation in the world.



