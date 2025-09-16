Vernon’s Substack

Peter House
Sep 16

In Romania, normal people are called putinists, bolsheviks, extremists. Those are people who say that there are men and women who may get married and not Lgbtq, people who want peace and do not want our money be sent to Ukrainian gangsters of Zelensky, people who want corporations pay a percent for their income, people who did not wear masks and speak about the murderous covid vaccines.

Kath
Sep 16

I don't like being labeled but I guess I'd rather be labelled right than wrong.

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
