Can you spot a pattern here?Vernon ColemanSep 16, 2025832813ShareAnyone not a communist is labelled as Far Right. Anyone who cares about their country is labelled as Far Right.Anyone who cares about freedom and free speech is labelled as Far Right.Anyone who thinks for themselves is labelled Far Right.832813SharePreviousNext
In Romania, normal people are called putinists, bolsheviks, extremists. Those are people who say that there are men and women who may get married and not Lgbtq, people who want peace and do not want our money be sent to Ukrainian gangsters of Zelensky, people who want corporations pay a percent for their income, people who did not wear masks and speak about the murderous covid vaccines.
I don't like being labeled but I guess I'd rather be labelled right than wrong.