





We’re taking a break because the stores department here at Bilbury Grange (aka Bedside Manor) here in the village of Bilbury, tell us that we’re almost out of verbs, nouns and adjectives and completely out of some punctuation marks.



We hope readers have a Happy Christmas and a peaceful, healing, healthy and rewarding 2026.



If you feel bereft without something good to read over the holidays just pop into the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com and have a browse. There are over 100 books in print. The shop is open 24 hours a day – and will be open all over Christmas for browsing or buying. We try to keep the price of paperbacks and hardcover books as low as possible.



If you’re looking for something relaxing to help you escape from the real world, try `The Young Country Doctor Book 1: Bilbury Chronicles’ (the first of a series of 16 books) or `Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War’ (the first of a series of four novels). Vernon’s latest novel is called `A True Story that Hasn’t Happened Yet’ and his latest book (published last week) is `Vernon Coleman’s Encyclopaedia’.



Forgive us, please, for this promotional message. This is the only place that you can hear about Vernon’s books since no publication will dare review them and he is banned from advertising them. Publishers and printers and other online platforms have been advised from on high to suppress his books so this is our only outlet and has not been without its difficulties.



Once again, we send you our very best wishes for a Happy Christmas and a peaceful, healing, healthy and rewarding 2026 and beyond.



Vernon and Antoinette Coleman

