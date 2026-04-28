Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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FloxedAndFurious's avatar
FloxedAndFurious
1dEdited

Two highly apropos quotes came to mind:

Point 8 (nearly verbatim):

"Doctors are men who pour drugs of which they know little, to cure diseases of which they know less, into human beings of whom they know nothing." Voltaire attributed.

and

Point 13:

"Despite the tendency of doctors to call modern medicine an 'inexact science', it is more accurate to say there is practically no science in modern medicine at all. Almost everything doctors do is based on a conjecture, a guess, a clinical impression, a whim, a hope, a wish, an opinion or a belief. In short, everything they do is based on anything but solid scientific evidence. Thus, medicine is not a science at all, but a belief system. Beliefs are held by every religion, including the Religion of Modern Medicine." Robert Mendelsohn MD

Coming from someone nearly killed by an ER rookie who pulled a pneumonia out of her ass and IV'd Levaquin without even naming it on the report or telling me, when what I had was an atrial flutter due to apnea. Five months later the BOMB (delayed adverse event) went off. Gilbert's Syndrome buffered the hit, saved my life. Still got nerve damage, the bomb was a massive whiplash thru the vagus and ulnar nerves, with months of spasms all over, even the head, skull, jaw, right eye felt like it was gonna pop out of my skull, like that movie Scanners.

FQs, another "life-saving" drug on the WHO's list of "essential medicines." What they don't tell you is what it's essential for, hint, hint.

PS: they had my 90-year-old mother, who's got great genes, never any issues, but a "believer", on HCTZ, look it up. Supposedly an "antihypertensive" but it can do the exact opposite. She landed in the ER with a BP of 250. Of course, they have her on the standard 3-star Michelin diet of an Xa factor inhibitor (everybody has to be on a blood-thinner nowadays, babies, kids, teens, adults young and old, it's the new normal, super convinient, no blood tests needed!), plus the staple statin, of course! And more goodies.

When she was 83, they claimed they had found some SCC cells, tried to scare her into getting nuked and chemo'ed. She dissed it. Made it to 90, the big bad SCC was a nothing burger. All those people that were coming out of the oncoroom microwave in wheelchairs surely didn't fare so well.

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
1d

I brought up my son without pharma interference, including vaccines. I found out they give Vitamin K and Hep C injections at birth, I was devasted. He was healthy all throughout childhood. Now he has a supposedly Rhuematoid Arthritis issue (which we doubt) and was prescribed Metahtrexate for the rest of his life! That was their cure! I got the print out from the pharmacy and he read it and found one side effect was death! Thankfully he did not take the poison. He also has an acne issue and took Isotretanion and prednisolone I cried the first time he took a pharma tablet. He is still on and off prednisolone and I believe both are preventing him from healing his issues. I often wonder if the injections as a baby contributed to his issues. Finding natural cures is very hard but we are trying.

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