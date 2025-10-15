



The basic principle of collectivism is that everything that is mine is mine and everything that was yours is also mine. The unprincipled proponents of collectivism have successfully created a new, modern form of slavery whereby the mass of people are used, controlled and oppressed in a way which is no different to slavery. Collectivism is so closely related to communism and statism that there is no discernible difference. Collectivism is thoroughly elitist and oppressive and supported by commercial organisations and lobby groups such as the intellectually and emotionally barren World Economic Forum, whose members seem to regard themselves as being superior to the `masses’ and entitled to rule, and secretive conspiracy groups such as the Bilderbergers.



The basic principle of collectivism is that we should all work together as a team (this is why there are so many organisations and television programmes which promote the principles of team work).



Karl Marx believed that collectivism would provide citizens with freedom from oppression but he was completely wrong for collectivism has been adapted to give total power to the elite.



Ayn Rand realised that by using compliance and blind obedience as weapons the elite would take complete control over people’s lives. And that is exactly what has happened. The basic principle is that the individual must be sacrificed to the needs of the greatest number; the rights of the individual must be suppressed in order to protect and promote the rights of `the people’ and the State.



It is collectivism which has, during the decades since the 1950s, been driving the destruction of education, civic pride, the economy, politics, government, justice, the police, religion, democracy and perhaps most notably and certainly most relevantly, health care in all its forms.



Collectivism is promoted with zeal by the conspiratorial elite. And it is, of course, collectivism which has been used to give authority to the pseudoscience driving depopulation programmes: the dangerous myth of global warming and its close relation `net zero’.



Collectivism has given power to the World Health Organisation and the European Union, and other undemocratic organisations and institutions which claim to know what is best for the rest of us and which have, without even a vague nod in the direction of democracy, presumed to offer themselves as the world’s leaders. They have ruthlessly promoted the idea that the individual must be sacrificed to the needs of the greater number and they are willing and able to use wealth, status and force to ensure their ideals are met. They have, by taking over ownership of the world’s elected governments and the mainstream media, taken on the responsibility of making all our decisions for us and taking away our freedoms.



Collectivism encourages people to stop thinking for themselves and to do as they are told. It is collectivism which has driven the absurd practice of recycling (virtually none of the material so carefully and obediently collected and sorted is actually recycled and the cost of the exercise is, in every sense, vast). It is collectivism which has resulted in students objecting to original or new ideas and it is collectivism which has spawned the cancel culture, the suppression of inconvenient truths and the oppression and demonization of truth tellers. Sacrifices must be made for the greater good as it is envisaged by the collectivists.



Collectivists believe that people are human resources to be used to serve the public good and to be killed when they are no longer useful. Collectivism it should be remembered is always backed up by the threat of violence. If you don’t do as you are told you will be arrested by men with guns.



Hospitals and general practice are, like schools, run according to collectivist principles and there is no room for the sort of individualism which was contained in the Magna Carta or enshrined in the US Constitution.



Health care professionals are, like teachers and policemen, taught that collectivism and team work must take precedence over individualism, and that the rights of the individual must always be subjugated to the rights of the greater community. The NHS in the UK is a perfect example of how collectivism harms and destroys.



Collectivists want us to live in 20 minute cities instead of traditional small communities such as villages and hamlets (which are steadily but deliberately being destroyed by the closure of small hospitals, banks, train stations, bus services, pubs, small shops, post offices and other essential infrastructure). Collectivism is the basic tool in the hands of conspirators who aim to dehumanise us all. Real debate is not allowed. The word `loner’ is used disparagingly. We must fit into our communities and live by the rules we are given.



Doctors who believe in collectivist ideology claim that the concept of a doctor/patient relationship is outdated and dangerous and that individualism is something from the past.



It has been collectivism which has resulted in the ruthless promotion of vaccination programmes. Vaccines kill and injure individuals and do more harm than good but if they can be shown to protect a section of each community from infection then individual deaths are considered an acceptable price to pay.



Health care should be designed and provided for the individual. Doctors have to consider patterns of illness when making epidemiological studies but patients should be considered as individuals because statistics don’t matter when dealing with individuals. Evidence based medicine was a good idea when it was first introduced but it has become a weapon for collectivism and group think. Individual differences are deliberately ignored when evidence based medicine is applied and drug companies use evidence based medicine to insist that drugs are universally suitable when they are not.



It is collectivism which has taken away the notion of individual responsibility and replaced it with a world in which no one takes any responsibility for anything.



It is collectivism which has resulted in basic human values being rejected and human dignity and equality ignored.



We have largely abolished selective slavery, and rightly condemned exploitation but these have been replaced with mass slavery, mass exploitation and a system of social credit designed to abolish individualism – all as a result of collectivism.



It is collectivism which is destroying our world and our humanity.

