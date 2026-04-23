Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
20hEdited

Glad you keep this channel open, to your website. And to some of us who read what you say and care to share additional thoughts about what you've said

Your piece gets into the history of all the lies, harms you've been attuned to coming from the medical community all these years. Many of us rather suspected it, but didn't give ourselves over to discovering the totality of the lies and harms until 2020 crashed into the front windshield of our lives.

First off, the plandemic had so many tells from the start that alarms went off in a lot of places. You'll still be able to find even mainstream publications calling it out as BS, then only the more freedom-oriented mainstream-ish ones called it out as BS. Until only the so-called/deemed 'conspiracy' sites were left calling it out as BS. The information wrap-up was 98% completed.

We spotted their many clever linguistic deceptions. "Cases" meant to imply infections/infectious. Completely bogus term as used, "Cases" meant a 95% flawed test indicated presence of whatever they were testing for. Presence does not indicate infection/infectious, just presence of something measured at billions of times amplification, detritus, shredded debris that has no infection/infectious capacity. Tests that measure dinosaur DNA in ancient amber, not live, viable dinosaurs* (*if dinosaurs ever even existed).

Linguistic deceptions like "breakthrough infection." As if it was a super-powerful unstoppable infectious agent, nothing could contain it, not even super-duper 100% safe and effective experimental biotech! Pre-2020 "breakthrough infection" was known as: "Vaccine Failure." It was a complete and utter failure under pre-2020 vaccinology!! Dangerous and ineffective. But, sprinkle in some linguistic blame-shifting, Voila! "Breakthrough Infection.” The super-duper 100% safe and effective experimental biotech didn't fail. Our fault. For not isolating enough, not masking enough, not enough took their biotech. Our fault. Because that nasty little bugg"er they called covid was just so darn powerful and we were so selfish that we didn't listen to the 'experts.' Linguistics.

Linguistic deceptions like changing the definition of vaccine to mean therapeutic. Doesn't stop infection, just lessens severity. If it even worked to do that.

And the definition of pandemic changed. Not really the definition so much, as what to do with a pandemic. Pre-2020 pandemic whatever "covid" was would have also been called seasonal influenza. Which is also called a pandemic, lowest level. Here's a handy-dandy US CDC pre-pandemic planning guide that was created in 2007:

Interim Pre-pandemic Planning Guidance:

Community Strategy for Pandemic Influenza Mitigation in the United States

- Early, Targeted, Layered Use of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions

CDC, February, 2007

https://web.archive.org/web/20200717202000/https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/pdf/community_mitigation-sm.pdf

You'll see on labeled page 32 (27 in the page counter) that Seasonal Influenza was deemed a "Level 1 Pandemic." Yes. Every single year the world has pandemics. Flu season, classified as pandemic. Difference is, we don't act on all pandemics. And even in the CDC guide nothing about what was called covid-19 triggered any of the protocols that we were attacked with by government. Not even a Spanish Flu-level pandemic, "Level 5" called for travel bans, school closures, mandatory testing, masking. Just educate and take measures to protect the most vulnerable.

But, important background on the CDC guide I shared the archive version here. The original was removed by the CDC. And, I watched the original get edited, sections cut out, altered, in real time between April-May, 2020 when I first read it and September, 2020 when I saw changes happening and decided to save that version on my computer. I had been exclusively focused on the masking aspect at the time. And noted that that in April-May, 2020 there was no call for community masking. By September, 2020 they had added a section saying that additional mask guidance would be forthcoming at a later date. Remember, the guide was from 2007. CDC minders altered that archived, historical document, to reflect their 2020 masking justification. They rewrote history to serve present narrative needs.

And I've searched through nearly all of the http://archive.org saved versions from 2020 to find the same version I first read in April-May, 2020, even the http://archive.org versions have been rewritten. And I searched for the September, 2020 version I downloaded, same, my copy stored on my computer is not the same as what http://archive.org's September, 2020 version shows.

To highlight these deceptions and scrubbing I created a .jpg in 2022 showing noticeable revisions that jumped out at me. Some of the charts, visualizations. Where the recommended interventions for the most severe pandemic levels were blanked out. Why would they blank out visualizations on an archived CDC guidance document? This is how they were able to rewrite an annual flu into a dangerous pandemic. Here they are saved side by side:

Pandemic Severity Index by Epidemiological Characteristics

https://i.imgflip.com/6jy8fj.jpg

Summary of Community Mitigation Strategies by Pandemic Severity

https://i.imgflip.com/6jy8kj.jpg

You will not find the CDC's original guide anywhere on the web today. It's been scrubbed and sanitized. CDC's own website version, sanitized on http://archive.org's supposedly saved and immune from editing versions.

Concealment is a tell-tale sign of deception. Jurors are instructed that they may consider acts a defendant does that try to conceal their guilt as a sign of guilty conscience when deliberating findings of guilt. They are guilty of the crimes we, the people they harmed suffered. Whether or not a court of law ever recognizes our findings. We know.

To be sure, the 2007 CDC guide was subsequently updated and changed under Obama. So the 2007 guide does not stand as the same as what the operational plan of 2020. But they also ignored that version. I share 2007 to highlight how the definition of pandemic was changed to allow authorities to claim the common flu was a dangerous pandemic. They rewrote their own historical guides and documents. In real time. On historical official documents. Even from archive sites.

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
18h

Thanks for your courage and tenacity. You may be sure that all in our family are listening and reporting what you have to say.

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