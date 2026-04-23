Conspiracies are Fact not Theory



Dr Vernon Coleman







The media often talk about `conspiracy theorists’. That, of course, is a clever piece of deceit. Conspiracies are real and the conspiracy practitioners are close to running our world.



The conspirators’ plan has followed a simple but well-worn path. First, they revised the definition of a pandemic so that any ordinary annual flu could be described as a dangerous pandemic. Second, they created a serious problem (an allegedly deadly infection) so that they could offer their chosen solution – a toxic, experimental, inadequately tested vaccine which they tried desperately to make compulsory – with the aid of the lies told by obedient, compliant politicians, journalists, media doctors, celebrities and YouTube influencers – all of whom were taking full advantage of the fact that anyone telling the truth would be demonised, silenced and destroyed. Vaccine manufacturers and promoters joined forces with Bill Gates’s World Health Organisation to spread confusion, lies and fear and to offer profitable immediately accessible solutions. People were told that terrible things would happen to them if they were not vaccinated.



The human immune system (a vital protection against infections and cancer) is being deliberately targeted and destroyed by the barrage of vaccines.



When I, and other doctors, tried to suggest that people should take vitamin D supplements during the pointless lockdowns which were an integral part of the covid-19 fraud, we were silenced. YouTube, an unforgiveably wicked promotional platform operating for the conspirators took down videos in which I and other doctors explained why vitamin D supplements were vital. A study done in Spain in 2020 showed that for covid-19 positive patients who were admitted to hospital with pneumonia, the risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit and connected to a ventilator was reduced by a factor of 25 if their vitamin D levels were raised. (Ventilators were lethal and were wildly overused.) Many of those who were not given vitamin D simply died unnecessarily.



Doctors who failed to prescribe vitamin D in such circumstances should lose their licences, be sued for malpractice and arrested and charged with manslaughter. In reality, of course, nothing will happen to them.



Censorship and truth suppression is not new, of course. From a personal point of view, it’s difficult to know precisely when the censorship and the oppression really began and it’s always been difficult to know who was behind it. But there has been no doubt in my mind that it has for a long time been very real. The story of how I have been censored, suppressed, vilified, lied about, libelled, oppressed, demonised, threatened and very nearly killed illustrates the way the truth has been suppressed.



In the 1970s and 1980s, I wrote and campaigned a good deal about animal experiments (of which I always heartily disapproved on scientific grounds as well on humanitarian grounds) and the police in general, and special branch in particular, started taking a close interest in my work from that time on.



Whenever I went to speak at an anti-vivisection rally I would have my own police video cameraman. He would follow me round and film me and everyone I spoke to.



Robin Webb was the Animal Liberation Front’s official press officer and he had his own police cameraman too. When we met and talked, our two devoted cameramen would stand beside us filming us both. I photographed a bunch of policemen who were following me once and wrote and illustrated (with photographs) an article about them for the Sunday People newspaper where I was a columnist. One of the photographs was captioned ‘The Hand of Plod’.



On one occasion I was prevented from travelling to a demonstration by a police sergeant who threatened to arrest me simply for driving on the road. I sued the Chief Constable. The judge didn’t like me suing a policeman.



The son of a dear friend of mine worked for Special Branch and told me (via his father) that although they followed all my activities closely they did not regard me as dangerous in a physical sense. ‘Following my activities closely’ meant that they tapped my telephone, sucked messages off my fax machine, and every time I moved house someone arranged for one or two telecom vans to sit parked outside my gate for days at a time. Whenever I asked what they were doing, the men inside the van replied that they were just making sure that my telephone line worked well. And this without my ever making a complaint about a dodgy line.



Another MI5 operative confirmed what I had been told.



The oppression was very heavy in those days because animal rights campaigners were pretty much the only reason for the existence of MI5, GCHQ and Special Branch. My phone and fax machine were constantly tapped.



After that my other campaigns attracted the attention of the various branches of MI5, Special Branch and GCHQ.



My successful campaign to force the Government to issue controls on benzodiazepine tranquillisers resulted in my phone not working and my mail disappearing. (On the 1st March 1988, at the 28th sitting of Standing Committee A on the ‘Health and Medicines Bill’ at the House of Commons Mrs Edwina Currie, replying to questions about lorazepam said: ‘We have taken action because I have been worried about the problem. Dr Vernon Coleman's articles, to which I refer with approval, raised concern about these important matters, and I sent them on to the appropriate bodies. I do not agree with everything that Dr Coleman says, but much of it is good plain common sense. I always read his column with the greatest interest.’)



And then there was AIDS.



AIDS was the first attempt to control the world with a pandemic. And it was the similarity between the way AIDS was promoted and the way the coronavirus hoax was being promoted which helped me understand the truth about covid right at the beginning – in February and March 2020.



In the 1980s, I wrote a good deal about AIDS. I did a great deal of research and wrote a number of articles for The Sun (for which I was the medical correspondent for ten years) and in a number of them I explained precisely why the Government and the medical establishment were creating entirely false fears. It was clear, from all the medical literature, that AIDS was a crudely exaggerated threat and that the whole thing was promoted with a toxic mixture of lies, misinformation and disinformation and was definitely not going to kill us all. (The official line, a vulgar and amoral piece of propaganda, supported and promoted with great enthusiasm by the British Medical Association and the rest of the medical establishment, was that by the year 2000 everyone in the world would be in some way affected by AIDS.)



For the first months of the scare, I appeared a good deal on television and radio to debate the whole AIDS scare.



And then producers who were organising debates suddenly decided that they didn’t want anyone questioning the AIDS story – they wanted their debates to consist entirely of people supporting the official party line. One producer of a network programme told me that they’d been instructed not to allow me or anyone with a medical degree on air if they questioned the official, scaremongering line about AIDS.



But I first started to be seriously, seriously banned in 1988 when my book The Health Scandal was published by Sidgwick and Jackson in London.



Everyone at the publisher was terribly excited about the book. I met members of the board at some sort of pre-publication drinks do. One big wig, William Rees-Mogg, a former editor of The Times told me how important he thought the book was – both for the company and the country. However, this was, I think, the first book of mine to be targeted and crushed. The mood changed, virtually overnight. The publicity department abandoned the book, and the rights department decided that they would not offer the paperback rights to the book to any of the country’s paperback houses. My literary agent at the time couldn’t believe this was happening because the paperback rights to my other books had always attracted healthy bids and some competition. She was even more startled when Sidgwick and Jackson told her that I could have the rights back and sell them myself. This was unheard of. My contract with Sidgwick and Jackson gave them a healthy percentage of the money received for the paperback rights. But S&J had mysteriously decided that they were so alarmed by the book’s contents that they didn’t want to have anything to do with the book’s future.



In the history of commercial publishing, no publisher has ever before or since turned down a decent chunk of money in such a way.



The only thing in the book that could possibly have caused this remarkable change of heart was a chapter dealing with AIDS – in which I demolished the popular establishment argument that AIDS was the biggest threat to mankind and would probably kill us all.



And so my agent sold the paperback rights to a paperback company called Mandarin for a decent sum and, apart from my agent’s commission, I kept every penny because Sidgwick and Jackson were now so alarmed by the book that they didn’t want any of the money. Mandarin printed and quickly sold out a paperback version of the book. But, curiously, they let it go out of print. (In 2023, I reprinted an edition of The Health Scandal as a paperback.)



None of the original hardback or paperback editions of The Health Scandal were ever reprinted. The Mandarin paperback edition was not promoted or reprinted (though it sold out quite quickly). But The Health Scandal is now available again and you can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



My next medical non-fiction book, called Betrayal of Trust, was rejected by just about every publisher in London – despite the fact that all my previous books had been commercially very successful. Most publishers said they were worried about the legal consequences of publishing the book. In order words, they thought they might be sued for libel. I didn’t think this was a serious risk because I had been very careful in compiling the book. I think they were told not to publish the book.



So I published the book myself, sold 10,000 copies of a hardback edition, reprinted it, sold that edition, printed a paperback edition and sold all of those.



That was in 1994.



Ever since then I’ve been censored, blocked, banned, investigated, demonised, lied about and libelled. Most of the stuff about me on the internet is simply untrue. For the record I’ve stopped looking. Newspaper features were often deliberate hatchet jobs inspired by drug companies. One which was published in the Independent on Sunday appears on the internet still but the long correction which was published doesn’t appear and nor is there any mention of the curious history of the writer of the article. (I don’t do interviews any more.)



Strangely, I have twice been the subject of serious tax investigations though on both occasions the inquiry found that the Government owed me money.



The censoring, blocking, banning and demonising went up a couple of notches in early 2020 when I called the covid scare a hoax. The authorities didn’t like that very much. My Wikipedia page was altered beyond recognition. Details of all my books, TV programmes, newspaper columns and successful campaigns were deleted. Google copied the lies and distortions.



The conspirators and their apparatchiks are terrified of the truth in the way that vampires are frightened of sunlight and water.



The internet could have been a great force for good; a cultivating hothouse for creativity, honour, prudence and culture. Instead it has become a cess pit where the cruel exploit our fears and our weaknesses. The officially published and approved lies on the internet has destroyed relationships and families and created paradoxical loneliness. It has also become a treasure trove of lies as governments instruct the big players to delete truths as fast as they can.



When politicians and journalists talk about free speech and the freedom of the press I can’t help but laugh.



One of my other websites, www.vernoncoleman.org , had to be removed and redirected to www.vernoncoleman.com after we discovered that the .org site had been compromised with a ‘bad actor’ who had gained access to the site. Infiltrating organisations is nothing new, of course. The police have been doing it for decades with groups fighting on behalf of animals often having stooges from the police or the security services as members.



Incidentally, I wouId like to know how some of the organisations which purport to criticise the Great Reset are funded. Many of the small groups which receive a good deal of promotion have relatively few viewers or subscribers. To run a comprehensive service offering film, videos, podcasts, websites, newsletters, etc., can cost a good deal of money. Factor in salaries, the management of domain names, buying or renting premises and equipment and the cost can quickly rise to £50,000 to £100,000 a year. Since organisations are now lucky if 1 in 1,000 of their viewers, listeners or readers will subscribe or donate, it is clear that you’d need a good many regular supporters to survive. Of course, those entities which have a YouTube channel with a million subscribers or more will make some money from YouTube but to stay on that truth suppressing platform they will have to avoid saying anything likely to upset the authorities. I find it difficult to feel a sense of shared ambitions, hopes and beliefs with anyone currently enjoying a YouTube channel. YouTube has proved itself to be a tool of the conspirators and I have seen no evidence that the deadly position they held in 2020 has changed. I feel that misinformation and disinformation are likely to be still commonplace on YouTube.



Today, the only website I use is www.vernoncoleman.com It is blocked quite often and some search engines hide it. The site, deliberately old fashioned, has no adverts and no sponsors and collects no information.



I’m regularly banned, censored, hacked, demonised, ghosted, threatened and suppressed. (There’s been one serious attempt to kill my wife and me by interfering with our car. Independent proof of the attempt has, of course, been stored safely.) I was never allowed onto social media but social media sites contain accounts in my name which have nothing to do with me. Naturally, the fake sites aren’t taken down. Emails in my name are sent, too, to cause embarrassment. The lies are endless and designed to cause the maximum distress. As I was writing this book the Bad People got into www.vernoncoleman.com and removed an article that went under the heading ‘The Simple Truth’. The article is there. But if you try to look at it, all you see is a blank page. The words ‘simple’ and ‘truth’ were probably quite enough to cause the heavy fingered censors at GCHQ (or wherever) to leap into action with all the unfettered enthusiasm of schoolboys pouncing on newly fallen conkers.



I’ve had my website for over 30 years and I find the intrusion and theft a particularly appalling example of the lawless conceit which typifies our enemies. The conspirators and their apparatchiks are terrified of the truth in the way that vampires are frightened of sunlight and water. (My website was visited daily by many members of the American military and intelligence services over 30 years ago. Even then they had cleared marked me out for attention. I suspect it was my outing of the AIDS hoax which inspired their attention.)



For a while I put articles on Substack but then came the UK’s Online Safety Act. I will not be complicit in censorship, truth suppression or media control of any kind and rightly or wrongly I’m afraid I do not have complete or enduring faith in Substack’s ability to withstand the censors. My page on Substack has behaved in what seemed to me to be strange ways. Freedom of speech is like pregnancy. It’s either or it isn’t. There’s enough law about what it is legal to write without more laws being passed. And so I largely use my Substack presence as a signpost to www.vernoncoleman.com



Please keep in touch via my website and I will try to continue to tell you what is going to happen next. I’ve been making accurate warnings and predictions for 50 years. Remember that in March 2020 I warned that the conspirators would introduce compulsory vaccination and digital currency and that they would kill many old people. (You can find the details in my book `Coming Apocalypse’ which was published in April 2020.) I also warned about the planned depopulation programme and explained that the conspirators wanted to starve us and freeze us to death. The videos I made in spring 2020 were banned years ago (though they may be available somewhere) but the transcripts are in my book Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax in History. In February 2022 I made a video pointing out that World War III had unofficially started (when the Nord Stream pipeline was blown up) and in May 2022 I made a video entitled `Why they need World War Three’ and then in March 2023 I made a video entitled `Nuclear War is Coming’. The current, entirely predictable conflict (currently paused because the US has run low on ammunition) and spreading around the world like some horrendous plague, will result in the quiet, unnoticed demise of hundreds of millions who will die not from the bullet or the bomb but from starvation. The creator of this war will kill far more people than Genghis Khan and Attila the Hun combined.



The only way we can survive is to know what is coming next – and to be prepared. For starters: keep reading this website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.



Note

The essay above is adapted from Vernon Coleman’s book `How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed’. The book is available ia the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman April 2026

Taken from www.vernoncoleman.com