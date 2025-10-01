Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
7d

I love you Dr V.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dijana's avatar
Dijana
6d

How interesting. As an ex nurse I often sensed my patients had misgivings about their upcoming surgery. Many expressed it. When they did, I suggested it was not too late for a second opinion. They never did get one, but I understand it takes guts to back out once hospitalised. I wish many did however and discovered your good news.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture