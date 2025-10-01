Medical signs and test results can be useful but they can also be misleading. Forty years ago I had a pain in my back. A blood test showed blood in my urine. An ultrasound showed a large lump on a kidney. Consultants decided I had kidney cancer and wanted to operate. (Actually, I was about to fly to Paris for a week. “Go away and have a lovely time,” they said. ‘We will take it out when you get back.” Honest, that’s what they said. Have a lovely time waiting to have your kidney ripped out.) I asked for a second opinion. This radiologist said I didn’t have cancer. I had a classically misshapen kidney. Harmless. I diagnosed the haematuria as caused by IBS and I diagnosed the IBS when my back pain was bad in the plane to Paris. The change in atmospheric pressure meant the air in my intestine expanded. Mistakes are made more often than doctors like to admit. And signs are often misread or misinterpreted. My finger nails are clubbed. This can suggest serious heart or lung disease but they’ve been clubbed all my life. (When I noticed them at medical school in the 60s I was alarmed. All medical students have a disease a week.) I have a slightly droopy eyelid. This could be Horner’s Syndrome which can be a sign of serious disease. But I’ve had it most of my life so it’s been there since the end of World War ll and it’s just a droopy eyelid. Signs and symptoms should always be investigated. But they aren’t always significant.

