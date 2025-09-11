Throughout 2021 and onwards, politicians, doctors, media doctors and journalists assured women planning to get pregnant that it was perfectly safe for them to be given the covid vaccine.

Safe, they said.

But

Though the original official government advice in the U.K. was that the Pfizer vaccine wasn’t suitable for pregnant women.

Doctors patronised women who were nervous about the vaccine (cf my book The End of Medicine).

But.

Back in December 2020, a petition filed with the European Medicines Agency suggested that there was plausible evidence to suggest that the spike proteins in the mRNA vaccines could trigger an immune reaction against syncytin-1, a protein which is responsible for the development of a placenta in humans.

That was the 2020 which came before 2021 and so on.

According to the yellow card reports from the MHRA in the U.K. numerous women had miscarriages and lost their babies after a covid vaccination.

In the US the VAERS reports many adverse events among pregnant women. Nearly a third had miscarriages or preterm births. One woman had a placenta which became calcified after vaccination.

Doctors should have known. They’re paid to know.

But the miserable bastards just jabbed away and counted the loot.

VC