Canada’s experiment with assisted death represents one of the most consequential moral reversals in the history of modern medicine, and it is difficult to overstate the gravity of what has been normalized under the banner of compassion. As a former Canadian medical student, I encountered this issue repeatedly in medical ethics courses, long before Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) metastasized into its current form. Even then, the internal contradictions were obvious, and the evasions offered by its proponents were deeply unsatisfying. What has followed since is not a surprise, but a grim confirmation of the very warnings that were dismissed as alarmist.

In those ethics seminars, I asked questions that were neither rhetorical nor ideological, but foundational. How, precisely, were proponents reconciling the deliberate killing of patients with the Hippocratic injunction to “do no harm”? Who, in concrete terms, would administer the lethal injection? By what moral alchemy did an act that would otherwise constitute homicide become therapeutic simply by legislative fiat? The answers were invariably abstract, procedural, and evasive. We were told that autonomy eclipsed all other ethical considerations; that suffering, loosely defined, justified lethal intervention; that intent could be laundered through bureaucratic process. Yet none of this addressed the core issue: medicine was being redefined from a healing profession into an instrument of death.

At the time, many of us warned of a slippery slope, not as a fallacy but as a historical pattern. Once the categorical prohibition against killing is breached, subsequent expansions become a matter of administrative logic rather than moral principle. Those predictions have not merely come true; they have been exceeded. What began as an allegedly rare and tightly constrained option for the terminally ill has expanded to include individuals with chronic conditions, disabilities, and, most alarmingly, mental illness as a sole underlying condition. The threshold for eligibility has steadily eroded, while the rhetoric of compassion has grown ever more strident and hollow.

It is astonishing, indeed chilling, how readily this transformation has been accepted by a largely apathetic Canadian public. That so many citizens now support what is, in essence, state-sanctioned killing speaks to a profound moral fatigue, a society more concerned with efficiency and emotional discomfort than with the intrinsic value of human life. The language surrounding MAiD is antiseptic by design, carefully engineered to obscure the reality that physicians are ending lives, not merely “assisting” in death. This euphemistic fog has proven remarkably effective at anesthetizing public conscience.

The barbarism of this practice lies not in any single act, but in the systematization of killing as healthcare. It is barbaric precisely because it cloaks itself in the prestige of medicine, conscripting physicians into roles that invert the very telos of their profession. The doctor-patient relationship, once grounded in trust that the physician would never deliberately harm the patient, is now ethically destabilized. For vulnerable individuals—those who are poor, disabled, isolated, or psychologically fragile—the knowledge that death is not only an option but a medically endorsed solution exerts a subtle yet coercive pressure. In such a context, “choice” becomes a dangerously ambiguous concept.

For me, these contradictions were not merely academic. I could not reconcile them. The cognitive dissonance required to simultaneously affirm the sanctity of life and participate in its intentional termination proved insurmountable. This ethical rupture was a significant factor in my decision to leave the medical field altogether. I was unwilling to inhabit a profession that, under political and cultural pressure, had abandoned its most fundamental moral boundary.

Canada’s assisted death regime is often defended as progressive, enlightened, and humane. In reality, it reflects a society that has lost confidence in its obligation to care for the suffering without eliminating the sufferer. The true measure of compassion is not how efficiently we can end lives deemed burdensome, but how steadfastly we refuse to do so—even when it is costly, uncomfortable, and emotionally demanding. By that measure, Canada’s record is not one of moral advancement, but of ethical collapse.

Boy, this is chilling. I think even without this, the #1 cause of death now is "death by doctor" since they give people those deadly depopulation shots. So glad I dumped western 'medicine' years ago. It is just a money-making machine and the #1 killer now.

