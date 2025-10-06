It is believed by some that it is only in recent years that problems with prescription drugs have been hidden by a conspiracy between drug companies and the medical establishment.

Not so, I’m afraid. What has happened (is happening) with the covid 19 vaccine, is nothing new. Drug companies and compliant doctors have been suppressing uncomfortable truths since the days of Paracelsus.

In 1975, just half a century ago I wrote a book called The Medicine Men - an analysis of the way the drug industry had taken over the medical profession.

One drug I mentioned as an example was thalidomide.

You’ll have heard of thalidomide, of course. When the drug was taken by pregnant woman it resulted in babies born suffering from phocomelia - a previously rare condition in which the limbs are absent or underdeveloped.

Here are some things you might not know (unless you read the book when it came out).

Thalidomide was first marketed in Germany, Canada and the U.K. in 1956 as a treatment for infections and in 1957 as a sedative. The company which made it had already produced a toxic type of penicillin and a more or less useless drug for TB. Ads for the drugs were put in many medical journals and hundreds of thousands of mail shots went to doctors. There were worries about the drug but these were ignored. Doctors planning unfavourable reports were approached and pressure was put in journals to stop critical articles detailing side effects. The first report about the drug’s problems appeared in the BMJ in December 1960. The writer reported that thalidomide had affected the nerves of four of his patients. By May 1961 1,300 cases had been reported. The German manufacturer hired private detectives to spy on doctors thought to hostile. During 1961 the battle between the company and worried doctors became intense. The drug was advertised as suitable for pregnant women, though there was no evidence for this claim. In August 1961 the manufacturer was still advertising the drug in the BMJ (the journal which 8 months earlier had published a warning). In June 1961 the drug was withdrawn in Australia. In November 1961 a doctor wrote to The Lancet but the journal didn’t publish his report. The drug never really got onto the American market because of the efforts of a doctor who worried about the safety of thalidomide with pregnant women. She referred to worrying evidence about a similar drug. That research was published in 1952. Despite problems being reported it was late 1961 before the drug was taken off the market in Germany. In April 1962 it was estimated that 40,000 people in Germany alone had suffered nerve damage. And the relationship between thalidomide and phocomelia became apparent. Thalidomide was still on sale in Canada in 1962. And in Japan. In the end thousands of babies with phocomelia were born. Drug companies fought before paying out damages.

That’s my summary of the thalidomide horror story. You may notice some similarities between that and the covid 19 vaccine. For years before the introduction of thalidomide in 1956 doctors had asked for extensive tests to be done on all drugs given to pregnant women because of the risk of foetal malformations.

Those who defend the drug industry and its hand maidens in the medical establishment might like to reflect on this terrible story. And might like to consider the fact that we don’t seem to have learned anything. What extensive tests on the covid 19 vaccine were done before it was promoted as suitable for pregnant women? (If you want to know more see my book “The End of Medicine” for what happened to pregnant women when the covid 19 vaccine was promoted.)

In 1975 I was advised to take out libel insurance for The medicine men The insurance cost the same as my advance for the book. No one ever sued.

“The medicine men” has been recently republished as a paperback.

