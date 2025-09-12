A complete list of the side effects associated with the flu vaccine might include, asthma, paralysis, brain swelling, muscle damage, kidney problems, abdominal pain and death. A published study showed that those who have had the flu jab for five years in a row have a tenfold increase of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The vaccine may trigger cancer. I don’t know. Nor does anyone else.

And precisely how much damage is done to the immune system is a bit of a mystery.

Not much research is done because the results might damage profits.

Naturally, governments want to make it illegal to share this sort of information.

So hide under a blanket when reading this so that no one can see.

Oh sorry I should have put that bit first.