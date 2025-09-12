A quarter of adults in Britain consider themselves disabled.

A quarter of all children in Britain are officially mentally ill.

One in five children in Britain has special educational needs.

Around 8% of the British population are autistic.

If you go into a British hospital you have a 50% chance of acquiring a worse disease while in hospital.

Waiting times in A and E units in the U.K. are measured in days not hours. It is common for patients to die before being seen.

Sepsis in Britain has rocketed in two years from 2,000 a year to over 40,000 and rising

One in five patients leave hospital malnourished

Things everywhere are no better

In the US around 6% of 130 million patients admitted to A and E hospitals are misdiagnosed - most are harmed, many are killed.

And on and on

I could fill Substack with more scary stats from every so called civilised country

No one cares

The betrayal of patients is complete

That’s scary too

It’s all deliberate

Because the medical establishment believes treating patients causes global warming.

Doctors are now paid to kill their patients to save the planet.

Don’t believe me?

The evidence is in my book “The End of Medicine”

