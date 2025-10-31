Vernon’s Substack

SG-M
7h

According to my mother, was born during the Angelus, just in time for tea. This explains the lifetime struggle of early morning clockwork routines imposed by normal hours of business. The alarm, rush, commute, arrival by 9:am was unthinkable, as were standard lunchtimes. Could never understand this clockwork rigidity.

Later on in life, found working from home best suited, where I'd start around 10:30 and just go through to the wee hours. I guess that makes for a circadian cycle more active in the evenings, going against the tide, naturally. Those hours wasted commuting, the settle-in time on arrival, compulsory end times were dispensed with.

IF we lived in a sane world, much unecessary stress and conflict could be reduced by taking the variables seriously for most and least active for physical, psychological, spiritual output and repose. Early birds with their 'carp diem' are a bit of pain to live with when snuggling back down and remaining snuggled travelling the timeless zone, until ready to rise. Conversely, daybirds flagging in the evenings having frantically flapped and fluttered all day long, are faced with exhausting prospects if living with or around nighhawks, ready to party as they're ready for Nod.

Displacement of millions from far overseas implanted to take root in The West, would also disrupt their cycle, chronobiologically attuned to the timescape of their region spanniing countless generations and vice versa. The diet from local produce is in tune and time with inhabitants providing optimum nutrition and thus, well-being. Free Trade makes a mockery of Nature's wise provisions.

The oyster circadian cycle study comes to mind where displaced and disorientated oysters continued faithfully through generations responding to the tidal patterns, moon-rise/sun-rise times in harmony with the original location.

Scarf
15h

FlyingAxblade

@flyingaxblade

·

45s

^Here's to hoping everyone knows Venerable Vernon by now^ I was thinking of a title for your Substack here. Your post is now on the [MINDS] platform, this time just the {link} I've posted both the {link & c|p'd the article} before though. As you can see your Title is nearly as large as the [image] tacked on for visual impact.

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1831130858948517888?referrer=flyingaxblade

°Cherish is the new love, be well.º

*May God nod to ward thine & mine as well!*

