Two of the most important elements of the doctor/patient relationship are continuity and responsibility.

Both have been officially removed from medical care.

And so many more patients are dying unnecessarily; killed by carelessness, thoughtlessness and gross incompetence. And the absurdity of virtual appointments. (Doctors have long been the major cause of death - they are now exceeding cancer, heart disease and strokes as a cause of death).

It’s all part of the depopulation plan.