Two of the most important elements of the doctor/patient relationship are continuity and responsibility.
Both have been officially removed from medical care.
And so many more patients are dying unnecessarily; killed by carelessness, thoughtlessness and gross incompetence. And the absurdity of virtual appointments. (Doctors have long been the major cause of death - they are now exceeding cancer, heart disease and strokes as a cause of death).
It’s all part of the depopulation plan.
Dr. Coleman, I value your work since Covid (and before) so much. Thank you for enlightening so many people.
Indeed, the treatment of those who are most vulnerable by the medical establishment has been so ghoulish and homicidal. Eugenics doesn't even cover it... it's even more insidious and nefarious.
I started writing about eldercide back in 2020 when several governors chose to openly put ill people into nursing homes, thus putting all of their residents at risk. Of course, many died.
Then they decided to foist unmanned ventilators on the elders and the sick - Cuomo bragged about the 10K ventilators they bought for Covid. Only every ventilator needs a technician to run it - you can't just hook someone up and leave. There were hardly any technicians. So they were drugging people and hooking them up, where they died.
Then, when the vaccines came out, they decided to jab the "compromised" - say what? Why should the immuno-compromised, the already-weak, or the elderly be the ones to get the expermental jab? This has never made sense - but now if you ask the average person who should be the first to get the shot they will answer most assuredly that it is the weaker, sicker, immuno-compromised folks. How does this make sense unless eugenics is now accepted in peoples' minds?
I could go on and on but we all know there is a constant attack on the elderly in this country, from employment to housing to out and out poisoning us to death with jabs. I appreciate you speaking up for them.
There is an old saying, "The threat is greater than the execution." It keeps you scared and therefore obedient.