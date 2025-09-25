Since the late 1960s I’ve chased and harried the drug companies, exposing their perfidious behaviour in a number of books and columns and TV programmes. They in turn have tried to get me fired on many occasions (and succeeded once or twice). When I was a GP they repeatedly tried (and failed) to get my licence revoked.

Some (mainly those who’ve been bought by the drug companies) have complained I’ve been too tough on drug companies.

But look at the evidence.

Pfizer in the U.K. was fined £84.2 million for overcharging the NHS by 2,600% and in the US the company was fined $2.3 billion for mispromoting medicines and paying kickbacks to doctors.

Astra Zeneca paid $110 million to settle lawsuits when accused of fraudulent marketing of drugs and $350 million to resolve 23,000 lawsuits.

GSK was fined $490 million by China. It paid out $160 million for patients. And $1.14 billion for Paxil. And another $500 million for Avandia. And on and in it goes. They pleaded guilty to federal criminal offences and there was another $3 billion fine.

Patrick Vallance worked for GSK for years in a top position and was later Chief Scientific Advisor to U.K. government during the fake pandemic. He is now Lord Vallance.

There’s tons more of this in my book Truth Teller: The Price.

But my conclusion is simple:

The drug companies are shameless. And rather disgusting.

And governments are, of course, no better.

Worse still, the drug companies bought the medical establishment many decades ago.

And bought and paid for journalists never say a word - except to attack anyone who dare tell the truth.

VC

www.vernoncoleman.com