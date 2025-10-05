I wrote my novel Mrs Caldicots Cabbage War to draw attention to the abusive way the elderly are treated. (I wrote it in 1993, the movie of the same name came out in 2003 and there are three other novels and a play detailing Mrs Cs adventures.)
I hoped the book (about a widow who leads a rebellion in a care home and then organises a walk out) would draw attention to, and help stop the ill treatment of the elderly.
How naive can you get?
During the covid fraud of 2020 residents in care homes all around the world were routinely drugged, jabbed, starved and murdered.
And the drugging, jabbing, starving and murdering is now routine.
And no one gives a damn.
The abuse of the elderly has been institutionalised and is part of our culture.
Ageism is still the forgotten - ism.
If any other group was treated as badly as the old there would be demos every Saturday and rioting outside Parliament.
VC
www.vernoncoleman.com
I’m a retired Registered Palliative Care Nurse. You are so correct, unfortunately. However many people (myself included) have continued to stand up for the elderly, their rights, health, food and life! We’ve even had a wonderful series with a brilliant cook from South Australia leading the charge!!!
The wonderful Maggie Beer!
https://youtu.be/l8XENii6-Nk
I hope they continued to make good on their promises but, unfortunately, often Care homes have great rosters and menus when the ACAT people come (Aged Care Assessment Team), but it’s like having two sets of books for the Company!!!
Mrs Caldicot's Cabbage War the movie is on Youtube and is excellent