I wrote my novel Mrs Caldicots Cabbage War to draw attention to the abusive way the elderly are treated. (I wrote it in 1993, the movie of the same name came out in 2003 and there are three other novels and a play detailing Mrs Cs adventures.)

I hoped the book (about a widow who leads a rebellion in a care home and then organises a walk out) would draw attention to, and help stop the ill treatment of the elderly.

How naive can you get?

During the covid fraud of 2020 residents in care homes all around the world were routinely drugged, jabbed, starved and murdered.

And the drugging, jabbing, starving and murdering is now routine.

And no one gives a damn.

The abuse of the elderly has been institutionalised and is part of our culture.

Ageism is still the forgotten - ism.

If any other group was treated as badly as the old there would be demos every Saturday and rioting outside Parliament.

