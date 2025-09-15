When I started school at the age of four in 1952 we didn’t have exercise books. We each had a slate and a sharp slate pencil. We had a rag with which to clean the slate. There was a sink in the corner of the classroom with which to wet our rags to wipe the slates clean. By the end of the years everyone in the classroom could read and write and knew their tables and simple maths. I kid you not. That’s 100% literacy and numeracy among five year olds in a small village school with very little equipment and a teacher who cared.
Anyone care to argue that education has improved in the last 75 years?
Thought not.
I grew up in Germany... was educated to hate my country and myself...
I hated my family through this indoctrination process.
I hated the German people because they were still following the same orders that brought the problems in the first place.
Then I saw that water can burn... that was when I was 15... from that moment on I knew everything was a lie.
We are not educated to learn and learn how to understand.
Education is part of a Gigantic Mind Control System that tries to change us from who we really are... potential... Behavioral Modification.
Everything anyone has done anyone can do.
Anything you buy... someone has produced it.
Learn to make the things you need and the system no longer is necessary.
And the system needs division to exist... division and indoctrination.
You never find the Truth in school... only deep inside yourself..
This is why the real power of Humanity lies in ZEN.
It’s because they are wasting their time on indoctrination instead of teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic.