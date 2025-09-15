When I started school at the age of four in 1952 we didn’t have exercise books. We each had a slate and a sharp slate pencil. We had a rag with which to clean the slate. There was a sink in the corner of the classroom with which to wet our rags to wipe the slates clean. By the end of the years everyone in the classroom could read and write and knew their tables and simple maths. I kid you not. That’s 100% literacy and numeracy among five year olds in a small village school with very little equipment and a teacher who cared.

Anyone care to argue that education has improved in the last 75 years?

Thought not.