Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
Sep 15

I grew up in Germany... was educated to hate my country and myself...

I hated my family through this indoctrination process.

I hated the German people because they were still following the same orders that brought the problems in the first place.

Then I saw that water can burn... that was when I was 15... from that moment on I knew everything was a lie.

We are not educated to learn and learn how to understand.

Education is part of a Gigantic Mind Control System that tries to change us from who we really are... potential... Behavioral Modification.

Everything anyone has done anyone can do.

Anything you buy... someone has produced it.

Learn to make the things you need and the system no longer is necessary.

And the system needs division to exist... division and indoctrination.

You never find the Truth in school... only deep inside yourself..

This is why the real power of Humanity lies in ZEN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
TurquoiseThyme's avatar
TurquoiseThyme
Sep 15

It’s because they are wasting their time on indoctrination instead of teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture