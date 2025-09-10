England is like a rudderless ship floating in a sea of sewage.

What is the purpose of Starmer’s Government if not to destroy the people and the country?

Today, England is what you get when you give power to a small army of ignorant, self serving, moronic, statists who are devoted to the myth of global warming and the wicked absurdities of net zero and sustained by fascist left wing extremists (there is of course no difference between fascism and communism) and the apathy of the confused and fearful masses.

England is in the doorway of the great reset.

And Starmer seems driven by the desire to take the country into an unnecessary war (which I’ve been forecasting for several years, to the usual jeers). It’s a war which will accelerate the long standing global depopulation plan.

How many of those calling for war will die with their boots on the ground?

No, I don’t think so either.

VC