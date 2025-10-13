Vernon’s Substack

Proberta
9h

The really good videos exposing the fake AF Kirk shooting are coming out now. Here's the best yet:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYg6hC4gYlM

And more will come out, just like they did with the fake AF Trump shooting.

https://old.bitchute.com/video/XyQfYhZO9mLT/

Charlie Kirk psyop in 3 minutes:

https://www.winterwatch.net/2025/10/the-charlie-kirk-psyop-in-3-minutes

And it turns out that Charlie is not who he's portrayed to be. Have you read Miles Mathis's deep dive into Charlie Kirk's fabricated bio?

https://mileswmathis.com/kirk.pdf

Xhackedly
8h

I don’t think it is “widely accepted” that LBJ ordered the USS Liberty attack. It was an Israeli false flag operation soup to nuts. Johnson ordered the coverup.

Most people don’t know about Johnson’s tribal roots.

JFK’s assassination was a classic false flag within a false flag. Again with tribal roots.

9/11 -Ditto.

