Few things terrify me as much as nanotechnology, one of the keystones of technocracy. The internet of things is bad enough, but thousands of scientists around the world are busy looking for ways to use nanotechnology to control and tamper with the human body - including interfering with the neural circuits in the brain. The scientists claim that connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Really? Who wants their lives enhanced at the cellular level? You’d have to be insane.

Scientist want to connect your body to your environment and to use the internet to enable health care service providers (and governments) to control every aspect of your body.

We will be expected to hand over our bodies to scientists (and, inevitably, the police) who will then control every aspect of our lives.

It’s for our own good, of course.

For over a century doctors have known that if wires are poked into the brain the body will respond. Musk did an experiment recently which was pretty much a repeat of one I wrote about in a book called Paper Doctors in 1976.

Scientists can use nanotechnology to control everything you do. Drug companies are very exited at the idea of controlling what you think and who you are.

It’s happening very fast and I suppose it’s all ok if you trust all doctors and scientists to do the right thing.

But, inviting nanotechnology into your home, let alone your body, is, in my view, reckless.

I can’t think of anything so dangerously stupid.

And I fear it’ll be part of the ID card idea they’ve resurrected. We won’t have a choice.

To paraphrase Jean Paul Sartre: “Of course we can do things with nanotechnology, the question is, can we NOT do things with nanotechnology.”

Stand firm. Say No.

VC

