Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
Sep 23

Hi, Vernon! I do believe that the work the Powers That Be have done on us since I was a child in the 1960s and witnessed the start of wide-spread anorexia and bulemia, and have culminated in the transgender craze, with a ton of things in between (plastic surgery addictions, diet pills, etc) are all results from getting us to hate our God-given bodies. If they can manage to put us into the mindset where all we want to do is escape biological reality (our bodies), then of course we will accept being hooked up to machines, having chips implanted, walking about with wearables, etc.

Agree: It's insane.

It's also insane to hate your body! But it's commonplace nowadays.

I mention anorexia, bulemia (aka body dysmorphia) and gender dysphoria because all of these dysfunctions or syndromes seem to have arrived with the advent of postmodernist thought and psychology. Once they could name all these reasons we hate our bodily prisons, they could offer the solution.

Isn't that the Hegelian Dialectic? or Problem-Reaction-Solution (PRS)?

They have planned this for a long time!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Ludwika Stead's avatar
Ludwika Stead
Sep 23

It's a horror story played out in real life. A big fat NO from me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture