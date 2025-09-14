Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blue Star's avatar
Blue Star
Sep 14

Dr Coleman, from my Heart to yours... you are a Blessing to this world. Pure of Heart, your work is truly to the benefit of humankind. I have followed you since covid... that's when I actually found you through your 'old man in a chair' videos. You were an inspiration and offered hope during the scamdemic. I recently subscribed to your substack and rather enjoy reading your daily multiple short (and to the point) posts. I don't always read everyone's substack religiously, but I do yours. Thank you for all that you do...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Ray Pothecary's avatar
Ray Pothecary
Sep 14

Thank you Vernon, you’re a fine example of fortitude to us all!

As they say: “Never surrender!“

Best wishes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture