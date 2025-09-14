Since I exposed covid as a hoax at the start of 2020 and the vaccine as toxic in autumn 2020. I’ve been heavily targeted and relentlessly abused, lied about and censored. I lost publishers in 26 languages and my income dived. Workmen refused to work for me. And there have been death threats and one attempt. I wrote a book detailing some of the ways they used to silence me. Some of the bans have been bizarre.

I have been exposing drug companies and the medical establishment since the 1960s and I’m a trifle worn.

And I know I tend to resign rather than compromise. I resigned as a GP when the NHS tried to force me to put diagnoses on sick notes (breach of confidentiality) and I resigned from a big paying national newspaper column when the editor refused to print a column criticising the Iraq War. I won’t compromise. It’s a fault but there you go.

Substack is the only place on the internet where I have a voice (other than my website) and I’ll leave here in a flash if I see the usual torrent of abuse from the 77th brigade and the trolls (invariably anonymous) who never dare put their heads above the parapet to fight the real enemies but are quick to threaten and whinge and abuse.. (In March 2020 I tried to join Facebook but was told I was barred because I’d be a threat to their community. My videos have been blocked repeatedly from different platforms.)

So I made a decision not to look at any comments here or engage in long discussions with trolls etc.

I’ll leave comments switched on so people can share thoughts with one another.

If there are kind comments about my articles then I am very grateful and I hope you understand why I don’t reply. (If I see nice comments I inevitably see abuse too. And I’ve had enough abuse to last several lifetimes .)

I am not here for money or fame (tried that in the last century) but because I know stuff which a lot of people don’t know. This is a public service Substack.

Those who understand will understand. Those who don’t can simply unsubscribe and go somewhere else. I can’t promote these pages on social media because I’m not allowed on any social media (the truth is very dangerous) so this Substack will probably never grow. That’s fine.

Thank you for whatever kind thoughts and comments are out there.

Love

VC