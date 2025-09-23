The Royal College of General Practitioners in the U.K. has responded to the death of a 27 year old woman’s by introducing new guidance for GPs.

The girl called Jess contacted her GPs for five months.

She had lost weight.

She had chronic fatigue.

She had a persistent cough.

She had night sweats.

She had very enlarged lymph nodes.

She saw six different doctors on more than 20 occasions.

Though only three were real face to face consultations.

The rest were I guess possibly bloody useless consultations by phone or computer.

But she talked to doctors and was seen three times.

She was told her symptoms were caused by long covid.

Long fucking covid!

She was told she was too young for cancer.

No one is too young for cancer.

What sort of idiot thinks cancer doesn’t affect young people? Kids with a diploma in woodwork know children and young people get cancer. Goldfish probably know kids get cancer.

Have those doctors been struck off the medical register? Had their licences revoked?

Probably not.

The authorities are too busy taking licences from good doctors who dare to criticise the utterly useless, dangerous, experimental, toxic covid vaccine to bother about doctors who miss serious, obvious signs of serious illness.

So now the Royal College has come up with guidance for GPs.

They have a new rule called Jess’s Rule. It’s an NHS initiative.

The rule is:

‘If a patient repeatedly presents with the same or similar symptoms but the treatment plan doesn’t seem to be making them better - or their condition is deteriorating - it is best practice to review the diagnosis and consider alternative approaches.”

For fucks sake.

I want to scream.

How stupid are doctors these days?

Do GPs now need help wiping their own bums?

Do we need a new directive to remind them to listen to patients and to think?

What happened to common sense?

And any doctor trying to diagnose over the phone or a computer is a danger to patients and should be defrocked forever.

I despair, I really do.

The message is clear.

Don’t trust your doctor. I fear that too many of them are morons.

Trust yourself, trust your instincts and demand a second opinion if you’re not happy with the doctor you see. Don’t ever accept phone or computer consultations. And never go alone. Take someone with you - preferably someone big and snarly to speak up for you.

VC

Dr Vernon Coleman’s books include

“How to stop your doctor killing you”

“Coleman’s Laws - The Twelve Medical Truths You Must Know to Survive”

“The End of Medicine”

Available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com

Or borrow from your local library or buy second hand

I’m honestly not trying to flog books. I just want you to read them because they may save your life.

