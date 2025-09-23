Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil D's avatar
Neil D
Sep 23

No offence intended to you, Dr Coleman, but I've had the pleasure of working alongside (elbow to elbow, as it were) medical doctors during their conveyor belt-esque 'studying-for-their-PhD' phase and I was mostly struck by 2 things:

Firstly, they acted as if it was their belief that they were the intellectual pinnacle in the entire building, and...

Secondly, they did not seem to measure up to their own projected metrics.

It was an educational time for me, I can tell you!

Anyway, I'm grateful for the experience actually: when COVID came along, I weighed up what the medical people were saying against my own instincts, and I remain unjabbed to this day! so thank you to all the doctors that I've worked with directly - you helped get me to where I am today 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Howard Steen's avatar
Howard Steen
Sep 23

Never trust a doctor. Sad but true. That’s one thing I learned since 2020. It may save my life one day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture