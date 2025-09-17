Promoters of euthanasia bills (aka doctor assisted suicide) claim their services will be offered to patients who are terminally ill.

But this premise is faulty.

When I was GP I had many patients who were diagnosed as being terminally ill and abandoned by hospitals.

I can remember two who lived for over a decade after being abandoned by hospitals.

Both had good reasons to live.

When doctors use the phrase “terminal illness” or say “you’re going to die” what they really mean is that they don’t what to do and have no treatments left in their armoury.

Only really stupid doctors make predictions such as “you have x months to live”.

They are guessing. And very probably wrong.

So offering “death by doctor” to terminally ill patients is unjustifiable.

And is merely just another way to kill off the sick, the old, the disabled and the ones the conspirators don’t want.

VC