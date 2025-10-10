On the whole, medical screening programmes aren’t organised for patients.

Medical screening is a hugely profitable business which makes tons of money for doctors and private companies but often does more harm than good. On balance, it could be argued that screening actually kills more people than it saves. Look at all the false negatives which provide deadly misleading reassurance and the false positives which lead to unnecessary investigations and treatment. And many screening programmes are dangerous. Too many mammograms can cause cancer. Poking a tube up a colon can rupture the bowel.

Teaching patients what to look out for is far more useful - though that needs doctors to be observant and responsive and to forget about virtual consultations which definitely do more harm than good. Making patients aware of the early signs and symptoms of illness is far more useful than screening programmes. But nowhere near as profitable.

And medicine these days is all about money.

Screening is all so illogical.

Would having a bank statement once a year, or once every five years, tell you anything truly useful about your financial health?

Well then.

VC

www.vernoncoleman.com