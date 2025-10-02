After I was banned from accessing YouTube in 2020 I put videos onto a new platform called BrandNewTube. (

(The bans and censorship didn't slow. It accelerated. For example, in 2021 an organiser who had asked me to speak at a conference had four venues "cancelled". I have also been subjected to a constant stream of serious threats and abuse. It's because of this that I'm afraid I don't read comments anywhere and rarely go anywhere. The threats are real. Maybe Substack is different and free of trolls, drug company snipers and the 77th. Maybe. I'm banned from all other social media. Several, including Telegram have fake sites in my name. I asked for them to be taken down but…This is my only site outside my .com website.)

In the latter part of 2020 I put up videos describing all the side effects and serious problems that the covid 19 vaccines would cause. These went on BrandNewTube and were watched by millions. I warned about the precise problems which would develop if the experimental vaccine was rolled out to the public. That was the autumn on 2020.

It wasn’t difficult to work out what would happen. I’ve been studying this stuff since the 1970s when I was a young GP, though of course mRNA vaccines were new and untried.

But I had seen the FDAs draft working list of possible adverse effects.

(The list dated October 2020 can be found on www.vernoncoleman.com at the top of the page headed News and Articles. That provided the basis for my analysis and for warnings.)

As far as I am aware no one else (and certainly no msm outlet) referred to these problems in detail. Every doctor and journalist should have seen that list. If they did then they knew what was coming. A veritable death storm.

So guess what happened next?

The platform was told that if my videos were not removed then BrandNewTube would be closed.

Bravely the boss of BrandNewTube insisted on keeping my videos on the platform. The platform went offshore.

The inevitable happened.

BrandNewTube was shut down and all my videos went. (The transcripts are available however. Published by a very offshore publisher and available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com)

For a while I put videos onto vernoncoleman.org but that site was so completely infiltrated that I had to close it down (with great regret).

I’ve tried other platforms but now I put occasional new videos onto a new platform called onevsp which was set up by the brave Muhammad Butt of BNT fame.

The bad actors are few in number but they have a great deal of power. And they know they are fighting a war.

We will only win when we recognise that we too are fighting a war - for our lives.

