“How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed.”
This is the title of my new book. Just out. A complex story of deceit, betrayal and corruption. The book explains everything.
To read an exclusive extract from my new book go to
www.vernoncoleman.com
Go to News and Articles
It’s the top article.
I’ve been writing about their plan for over a quarter of a century. This is the culmination.
You will be astonished to see how everything fits together.
Vernon Coleman
I sure miss you on Substack. But I’m glad your website’s available.
Indeed, the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are bringing Humanity down. The whole oil thing just makes Me seethe, knowing that there is free energy tech in Their black projects.
My whole work is about solving for those psychopaths...
What If You Can Live as Richly as You Choose? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-if-you-can-live-as-richly-as