Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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Bridget's avatar
Bridget
7h

I sure miss you on Substack. But I’m glad your website’s available.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Indeed, the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are bringing Humanity down. The whole oil thing just makes Me seethe, knowing that there is free energy tech in Their black projects.

My whole work is about solving for those psychopaths...

What If You Can Live as Richly as You Choose? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-if-you-can-live-as-richly-as

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