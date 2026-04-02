How and why…(extract)
There’s an extract from my new book
How and why they’re deliberately destroying your life
On www.vernoncoleman.com
There’s an extract from my new book
How and why they’re deliberately destroying your life
On www.vernoncoleman.com
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You were a lifeline for me in early 2020 when, from your chair I was educated and informed about the dystopia in which I found myself. I saw the lies from within the system, and knew something was terribly awry, but without your work and witness, and that of other sceptics, I may not have come to understand that what I was witnessing was not medicine, but naked evil. Thank you.
Modern Physicians essentially work like an assembly line, they do their part then refer one elsewhere as in "Next!" they say NOTHING or next to nothing about any complications or undesirable direct effects (aka "side effects")
Quacks love to bleat "side effects" about their profit pills, when in reality they are DIRECT UNDESIRABLE EFFECTS.
"Here, take this" the modern "Mercury and Leech Meister" bleats no further comment, instructions or advice. Butchers.