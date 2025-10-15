Vernon’s Substack

Elizabeth Hart
2h

I blame the GPs too.

They have a personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for medical interventions, including vaccination.

And yet what do these practitioners know about the vaccine products and the diseases they purport to prevent? Little or nothing I suggest…

These practitioners are not qualified to obtain informed consent for vaccination.

But much worse is the fact the vaccinating doctors and nurses and others have collaborated with coercive vaccination, vaccinating people they know are under threat of penalties if they refuse to comply.

In Australia this started with the parents being incentivised to have their children vaccinated with allowances and tax benefits, which evolved into No Jab, No Pay/No Play laws. This is not authentic informed consent.

Then the ‘No Jab’ concept was amped up during ‘Covid’, when adults were threatened with loss of livelihood and participation in society if they refused to submit to vaccination - No Jab, No Job to No Jab, No Life. What is so shocking is that the medical ‘profession’ collaborated with this coercion, which means they trashed their own personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, which means they did not obtain valid consent.

During ‘Covid’ in Australia, the government reports 75 million doses were administered, and I contend there is not valid consent for one single dose, administered in a hostile climate of mis/disinformation from ‘the authorities’, and pressure, coercion, manipulation, and MANDATES.

No valid consent…

What is this going to mean when the penny drops?

Dmitri X
2h

The oath "do no harm" has forgotten completely by heal-ers but "do good" has been onboarded by hell-ers.

