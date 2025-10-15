







The sad truth is that the enormous and rich vaccine industry, and the Government, have bought the medical profession, lock stock and syringe barrel. GPs, once members of a proud and distinguished profession, a profession which gave the world a seemingly endless series of medical giants, have been reduced to snivelling, whining needle-men for the drug industry; hand-maidens to an industry which cares nothing for people but everything for profits. In my first book, The Medicine Men, I wrote that a profession which exists to do the bidding of an industry is no longer a profession. Boy, was I right about that. Doctors have lost their way. The drug industry has done it cleverly, of course. GPs receive massive bonus payments for vaccinating patients not from the drug industry directly but from the Government.



The bribery system works smoothly and well. A GP who jabs enough patients gets a thumping great wodge of cash. A GP who is questioning and discerning will be punished by being paid less. And so the vast majority of GPs, no longer professionals but now just bought slaves, do as they are damned well told. What a disgrace it is that most know nothing about the dangers of the damned vaccines they so happily jab into patients’ arms. And, remember, most don’t even do the dirty work themselves. It’s far more profitable to tell a Government subsidised hand-maiden to do the work.



The Government will even provide propaganda witches (called health visitors) to chase the patients and the parents who don’t turn up to be jabbed. And from time to time, whenever doctors seem to be having difficulty bullying enough patients to accept vaccinations, the Government will do a little deliberate but essential scaring. In attempts to persuade parents to have their children vaccinated against measles, Governments and doctors around the world have thought up an apparently unending - and hysterical - series of scare campaigns. Now that there is a vaccine against it, measles has, by a strange coincidence, stopped being an annoying childhood disease and has, instead, become a deadly killer. Many infectious diseases come in cycles. When a disease is at a high point in its cycle the authorities (egged on by doctors and drug companies) frighten citizens into agreeing to be vaccinated. And when a disease is at a low point in its natural cycle it is vaccination programmes which get the credit.



Scares invariably often consist of claiming that a major epidemic is just around the corner and that only vaccination can offer protection. I have lost count of the number of whooping cough epidemics which Governments have wrongly forecast. Were those official advisors merely incompetent or were they deliberately lying to help boost vaccine uptake and increase drug company profits?



It is difficult to avoid the suspicion that the authorities regularly, and ruthlessly, issue scare warnings in order to frighten people into having the relevant jab.



Now that there are vaccines against all sorts of non-deadly diseases, and children are being vaccinated against diseases such as mumps and measles which were traditionally regarded as inconvenient rather than deadly, these traditional diseases have to be upgraded from `minor childhood disease’ to `serious killer’. The plain fact is that in the UK the death rate from measles, for example, had dropped dramatically decades before the vaccine was introduced. It is interesting to note that today, despite (or, dare I say it, perhaps even because of) the widespread use of the vaccine, the incidence of measles has, in some recent years, risen.



Question the whole damned sordid business of vaccination and these ill-educated propagandists (who know nothing about the risks of the toxic mixtures they are promoting) will accuse you of being a flat-earther or a Luddite.



Sadly, tragically, most doctors working for the NHS long ago lost any sense of right or wrong. They long ago lost the passions and beliefs and yearnings that (hopefully) took them into medicine. Today, the lives of the vast majority of practising doctors are driven by a potent and destructive (and distinctly patient-unfriendly) mixture of ambition and greed and denial. There are very few doctors in practice today who want to save the world, or even change it very much. Their aims are selfish and personal. A bigger house, a faster car, shorter working hours and longer holidays.



The bottom line is that GPs have no bloody right to comment on vaccinations. Ever. They are interested parties. A GP’s remarks about vaccination are as valuable as those of a drug company spokesman. And yet it has become increasingly common for doctors to complain (publicly) that not enough people are being vaccinated. The vocal doctors involved never mention that they get paid for giving vaccines and therefore have a financial interest in promoting vaccination.



It is important to understand that most of the people who support vaccination are either paid by the drug industry or they obtain their information from people who are paid by the drug industry or, in some other way, they have a vested interest in promoting vaccination. Sadly, GPs have put themselves among the group who have a financial interest in promoting vaccination. General Practice is now no longer a profession; it is a business. GPs who put pressure on patients to have vaccinations, or refuse to treat those who object to vaccination, are, of course, taking purely commercial decisions. If the percentage of patients on their lists who haven’t been vaccinated gets too high then the GPs lose out on one of their cash bonuses.



On the other hand, of course, all the people who oppose vaccination do so because they care for children and are worried about the dangers associated with vaccines.



In the same way that the Government has bribed GPs to vaccinate so the Government has, I believe, been bribed, bullied and conned by the drug companies. It has been a brilliant commercial coup. I don’t blame the drug companies for manipulating the market, of course. It’s what they do. And I don’t blame the politicians; they’re selfish, uncaring, venal and stupid. But I do blame the GPs. They’ve sold their honour and integrity and professional birthright and allowed themselves to be bribed into prescribing a specific group of products for personal financial advantage.



There are a thousand things to be angry about.



Doctors often claim that parents who refuse to have their children vaccinated are `bad parents’. Surely it is the parents who allow their children to be injected with a toxic substance, without knowing the truth about what is happening and what is likely to happen, who are bad parents?



Doctors often tell parents that if they don’t allow their children to be vaccinated they are allowing their own views to endanger their child’s health. Doctors blackmail and pressure patients into accepting vaccination. In some areas children have been taken away from parents who refused vaccination.



How many of those bullying doctors are honest enough to say: `If you don’t have your damned kid vaccinated I won’t be able to buy my wife a new Mercedes this year?’



It would be nice if doctors provided patients with information instead of simply bullying them. The medical profession’s attitude towards vaccination is craven and shameful. I think the worst thing about the medical profession’s attitude is that it is motivated by nothing more complicated than simple greed. The doctors who try to make parents feel guilty for caring enough about their children to want more information about vaccination never admit that they themselves have been bribed and bought to promote vaccination. The bottom line is that medical profession, paid by the jab, heavily incentivised to jab, jab and jab again, is giving vaccines which can kill and cause serious, permanent illness, in order to try to protect against diseases which are often relatively trivial or rare and which are unlikely to kill or cause permanent damage. From the evidence I’ve been able to find I am convinced that the vaccines are doing far more harm than the diseases against which they are supposed to protect. This is patent lunacy. It is also a medical evil of unprecedented horror.



Everyone who has seriously considered the evidence realises that vaccination is far too dangerous and ineffective to be supported. But, sadly, most doctors and nurses no longer think for themselves and are quite incapable of studying original evidence. Today’s vaccine promotion is as dishonest as cigarette advertising was in the 1950s and 1960s. The difference is that the cigarette advertisements were stopped by pressure from doctors whereas the vaccine promotion is endorsed by doctors. It is clear that the cigarette industry simply wasn’t clever enough to buy the medical profession. And they could have done it so easily. If they had paid doctors healthy fees to hand out cigarettes and to endorse smoking as a health aid, the Government warnings would have never been introduced and the tobacco industry would today be as rich and as prosperous as the global pharmaceutical industry.



I should point out that it isn’t just GPs who have been bought. It is crucial to remember that the vast majority of people who support vaccination are either paid by the drug industry or they obtain their information from people who are paid by the drug industry or, in some other way, they have a vested interest in promoting vaccination. Nurses, health visitors, journalists and politicians obviously fit into these categories. On the other hand, there are a good many people around who have spent their own time and money on trying to tell the truth about vaccines.



What a terrible thing it is that vaccination is promoted by people who make money out of it and opposed by people who gain nothing and often lose much through their honest opposition. How terrible it is that the happy jabbers in our surgeries and consulting rooms are so blind to the danger of what they are doing. As the writer Upton Sinclair once wrote: `It is difficult to get a man to understand something if his salary depends on his not understanding it.’ And before him Adam Smith wrote: `People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.’



How sad it is that doctors have sold themselves, and now conspire against the people they have sworn to protect.



