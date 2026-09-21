







How Google, YouTube, Wikipedia, Facebook and the rest of the internet trash have helped kill more people than Genghis Khan



Dr Vernon Coleman







Note: The following extract is taken from Vernon Coleman’s new book entitled `The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should Be Afraid.’



As I have already indicated, criticising the covid fraud and publicly describing it as a hoax did not endear me to the establishment. Apart from banning me from just about everywhere, the authorities also demonised me in such a way as to ensure that no one would take any notice of anything I said. The most potent demonization was done through Google. I used to be widely referenced in serious medical books and journals. Today no one references or quotes me anymore. No one is going to reference someone whom Wikipedia and Google have chosen (without a shred of evidence) to describe as a discredited conspiracy theorist whose education stopped at secondary school level.



The bottom line is that if Google is told to announce that you are a murderer or a traitor or a whore then you will be a murderer or a traitor or a whore and there isn’t a thing you can do about it. (The libels have even affected my novels. No one wants to make a film of a book written by a dangerous and widely despised conspiracy theorist. You may think this bizarre but the Wikipedia entry for the film of my bookMrs Caldicot’s Cabbage Wardescribes me as a conspiracy theorist.)



It is alleged that when Google was founded, the company’s motto was ‘Don’t be Evil’. If that is true, and not a joke slipped in to fool everyone, then it was soon forgotten. Today, Google is probably the most evil company ever created, worse even than Monsanto and Goldman Sachs. It is certainly the most immoral and dangerous company ever created. Google, YouTube, Facebook and the rest of the junk companies (who possibly all started out with widely proclaimed good intentions) have turned the internet into a cess pit. The people who work there are paid millionaire salaries because they sell their souls and facilitate greed and deceit. It is impossible to tell which content creator on YouTube is bent, paid for by the conspirators, and who is not, and so nothing there can be trusted. YouTube is full of people who are promoting a prejudice or are inspired by a hidden agenda and many have paymasters who control what they say and do not say. And, of course, YouTube is full of people who are full of opinions but empty of knowledge. This happens particularly with health matters. There must be thousands of bloggers and podcasters and video makers who portray themselves as experts on health matters but who couldn’t spell diarrhoea or tell you the difference between the thyroid and the thymus.



Today, of course, Google is a huge business. The value of its stock is greater than the entire UK stock market, and the Google search engine controls 90% of the world’s internet searches. That’s big. Google makes money whenever a user selects a sponsored result (found at the top of a search page) and the company’s receipts are measured in billions and growing at a rate of 20-25% a year. But what a disgusting company it is. When Antoinette was diagnosed with breast cancer we were immediately bombarded with advertisements for funeral services. That made me feel warm towards Google, I can tell you. When I did research into the treatments for breast cancer, the funeral service advertising increased. How anyone could be proud to work for Google is beyond me. It’s just the money, I guess. I cannot imagine that Google employees go home at the end of the day and feel good about their daily grind. Google owns YouTube, of course and this offshoot generates another $40 billion or so in revenue.



The funny thing is that although Google demonises me in part because I have questioned the whole global warming myth, Google itself is hardly friendly to the environment. Google’s greenhouse gas emissions have surged by around half in the last five years because of its data centres and artificial intelligence systems. Google’s pollution amounted to 14.3 million tonnes of carbon equivalent in 2023.



Partly thanks to the encouragement from Google, social media sites were for years awash with people saying ‘Vernon Coleman isn’t a doctor’ and `Vernon Coleman was struck off the medical register’. It was and is a sadness to me that no one ever questioned these people and their lies.



You will probably not be surprised to hear my book sales (even of my novels) collapsed. Editors who used to pay me thousands of pounds for a single article won’t speak to me. I have become a non-person; ghosted by everyone. My royalties are now around 15% of what they were before I became infamous and damned for telling uncomfortable truths about covid, the covid vaccine, the global warming myth, Net Zero and the Great Reset.



AI results follow Google’s leads as do most of the other sites on the internet. This is manufactured nonsense, of course, deliberately designed to damage me as much as possible. Deception and deceit are the weapons of the conspirators. Before I stopped looking, I saw one internet site which claimed that I earned millions from my presence on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and so on. I am banned from all those sites so the estimates are just silly. I’m banned from YouTube for telling the truth but when I did have an account with the site, I refused to monetise my videos and never earned a penny from over 300 videos – with many of them having views measured in the millions. I have never had a presence on social media. (I had an account on Linked-In for a while but they banned me without explanation.) Facebook (which was recently fined $18 billion for endangering children) refused me an account on the grounds that I would be a danger to their community. There are, I believe, accounts on social media sites in my name, but they are fake sites.



Nothing I have said or written has been proved wrong. I have an excellent track record for predicting medical trends and disasters. (There is a list of just a few of my early warnings on my website.) My books are well received. It seems clear to me that as far as the conspirators are concerned, silencing, censoring and banning are not enough. They are also determined to destroy and to humiliate anyone who dares to question their plans.



You might find this difficult to believe but as a result of the heavily promoted lies and abuse which I have sustained, we have great difficulty in finding workmen (we have desperately needed a roofer for five years, and now just put buckets under the leaks) and if they do come I am always surprised when they announce, with a sneer, that they’ve looked me up on Google (cue much laughter and giggling). Four men came to sort out our drains and sneered quite openly before sharing with me confidential information they’d somehow acquired from our bank. (Why on earth workmen look up people on the internet is beyond me.) For several years neither of us would visit a dentist. Eventually I had a serious bone infection and saw a private dentist under another name. When I buy books online I use a nom de guerre because I’m fed up with receiving books which have unpleasant, snide little notes tucked inside them. Why do people do that?



It’s all quite a price a pay for never doing anything other than trying to help strangers by giving them information that no one else would give them.



Today, I have no past, no present and assuredly no future. I am a non-person. My confidence has sunk so low that on the rare occasions when I am invited to speak in public, I decline as graciously as I can.



Am I pissed off by everything that has happened? Of course I am. I tried to help people. And nameless, cowardly people destroyed me and my reputation for daring to tell the truth. Sites were set up in my name and then promoted so that people thought they were genuine. The web companies responsible ignored my protests. People set up fake email addresses in my name and sent emails to people I know or might know.



There is, of course, a simple reason for all this censorship and demonization: the protection of the Great Reset, and the people behind it.





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Wikipedia is a fake encyclopaedia and a source of carefully selected and biased titbits. It is dishonest and libellous, and publishes cruel, manipulative lies and abuse and has been used by the conspirators and their handmaidens to demonise and destroy anyone daring to tell the truth about covid, Net Zero or the Great Reset. It is one of the most dangerous sites on the internet, and the team of amateur editors who write the garbage it produces should be arrested en masse for being part of a major fraud. It is heart-warming and not surprising that even Wikipedia has admitted that fewer people are visiting Wikipedia these days and the site has fewer new supporters.



Anyone, even someone with a vested interest in ruining your life, can set up a Wikipedia page in your name. They can fill the page with accusations, anecdotes, bits and pieces of ancient history (culled from old newspapers), details of your parking tickets, comments from your competitors and so on. And you, as the victim, can do nothing. You are not allowed to correct or remove the Wikipedia page which libels you. There isn’t a thing you can do about it. Doctors who produce material acceptable to, and approved by, the establishment either don’t have to put up with Wikipedia pages or they have pages which are complimentary. Even doctors with many millions of readers and viewers are allowed to live outside the Wikipedia world of abuse and lies if they say and write acceptable nonsense and steer away from commenting on issues which governments regard as controversial.



My experience with Wikipedia is appalling. When I last looked, some years ago, the page in my name was probably the most unfair, one sided and deliberately destructive site on the internet. I haven’t looked at it for ages and I now find it physically impossible to do so. (Both Antoinette and I suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by the trauma we’ve been through since 2020). I now never look at anything about me on the internet.



I cannot now remember when I first started writing articles for my website. It was certainly back in the 20th century and I bought several appropriate domain names the minute they became available. I had a popular website of my own (www.vernoncoleman.com) long before Wikipedia was born and the minute Wikipedia began, one of its editors opened a page for me. I didn’t want to be a Wikipedia page but you don’t get to choose any more than you get to correct lies and misinformation published there. I begged them to remove the page but Wikipedia doesn’t do decency any more than it does honesty.



The Wikipedia pages which had been put up for my books about Mrs Caldicot and my books about ‘The Young Country Doctor’ were summarily removed for no reason other than the fact that in February and March 2020, I had described the covid scare as a hoax. That was when the page with my name on was changed overnight. The titles of all my books, translated into 26 languages and (published by many of the world’s leading publishers) disappeared. The fact that my books have appeared in theSunday Timesbestseller lists (and other bestseller lists too) was removed. Details of the fact that my novelMrs Caldicot’s Cabbage Warhad been turned into a hugely successful movie (still regularly shown on television over 20 years after it was made) also disappeared. Only bad reviews are ever published on Wikipedia. No stone has been left unturned in an attempt to destroy my reputation and my life. Details of all the television and radio programmes I’ve made were removed. I was the TV am doctor and BBC’s TV Agony Uncle, made three TV series based on my bookBodypower) and made thousands of appearances on television and radio. Details of numerous national newspaper columns and many campaigns were also removed overnight even though I was for 30 years reported to be the highest paid columnist in Fleet Street.



In 2020, Wikipedia editors followed standard opposition research techniques and went through over 5,000 national newspaper articles I’d written, searching for something to hold against me. They presumably also ploughed their way through over 100 books I’d written though I suppose they might have given my novels as miss. All they found were a few articles inThe Sunnewspaper correctly questioning the official Government line (shared by the medical establishment) claiming that by the year 2000 every family in the world would be touched by AIDS. This was patently absurd, hysterical nonsense and in retrospect was an early attempt to do something like covid. There was no mention of the fact that I’ve sold three million books in the UK (published by major publishers) nor that my books are published around the world in 26 languages. Even the name of the University I attended (Birmingham) had disappeared. There is now no mention of my successful campaigning. For example, the British Government admitted in the 1980s that it had changed the law controlling benzodiazepine drugs because of my newspaper articles and campaigns going back over a decade.



The Wikipedia site was founded on an entirely false and naïve premise: that you can trust the entire world to write, edit and put up material which is honest and well-meant.



Wikipedia is a propaganda machine for governments and conspirators and is, I believe, edited by an unsavoury collection of often prejudiced, anonymous individuals, including liars, bigots, tricksters, drug company employees, 77th Brigade operatives, CIA operatives, failed journalists, the mentally ill, the chronically aggrieved, people with an axe to grind, haters and school-children who think they are having a bit of fun. They specialise in publishing half a quote out of context.



There may be some decent humans editing but that’s irrelevant because they’re lost in the quagmire of deceit and prejudice. And if you can’t tell which anonymous editors can be trusted then none can be trusted. The people writing and editing Wikipedia should put their full names on the work they do and take full legal responsibility for everything they produce.



Those who are unlucky enough to have a Wikipedia entry, and want to remove errors or correct mistakes can hire an expensive Wikipedia editor to do it for them. Inevitably, you may find that the errors may well be put back by another ‘editor’ (or the same editor using another name) the next day. I paid an editor to do this after my page began to include egregious factual errors. This cost me £500. The next day all the errors were back. I paid another £500. And then eventually I realised what was happening. This is the internet equivalent of the crooked habit of threatening to burn down a restaurant unless protection money is paid.



Wikipedia is so biased that if I have doubts about the honesty, credibility and trustworthiness of an individual, I will look them up on Wikipedia, and if the relevant Wikipedia page suggests that they are decent and reliable then I suspect they are probably scoundrels and working for the conspirators. If they are described as conspiracy theorists, anti-Semitic, fascist and discredited then I can be pretty damned sure that they are probably good, honest and trustworthy. (The word anti-Semitic is tossed around so readily and inaccurately that it has quite lost its meaning.)



Wikipedia is the most destructive site imaginable- made infinitely worse by the fact that google, other sites and AI all use Wikipedia as if it were an honest, decent site.



Larry Sanger, the co-founder of Wikipedia, has been extremely critical in recent years, and in August 2025 said that he was glad that Congress was investigating the use of foreign and US Government funds to pay for biased editing on Wikipedia. Sanger has pointed out that Wikipedia is a ‘veritable engine of defamation’. Individuals who have attempted to sue Wikipedia for defamation have had great difficulty. ‘The problem is,’ wrote Sanger on his website larrysanger.org, ‘that Wikipedia authors are generally anonymous, and the Wikimedia Foundation enjoys Section 230 immunity from such lawsuits. Nor, in general, does the WMF have to reveal the identity of the authors. Who then is the plaintiff supposed to sue?’



Sanger says that Wikipedia has abandoned its foundational principle of neutrality and shifted towards a progressive ideological bias. He has now been banned from Wikipedia – the site he helped build.



Wikipedia is, in my view, the official promotional website for the Great Reset. I firmly believe that Wikipedia, along with Google/YouTube, has done more to destroy humanity, truth, democracy and freedom than any other organisation in existence and is a bigger threat to our present and our future than Russia, China or little men from Mars.



Bizarrely, Wikipedia regularly begs for money. For heaven’s sake don’t give any. As an aside, I wonder how Wikipedia has become as rich as it is. Can all those millions have really been collected from modest donations? What sort of financial relationship does Wikipedia have with Google and other sites which use its pages as a source? Has Wikipedia ever received money from any government or security agency?



As a result of Wikipedia’s deceits and demonization, I’m probably the only professional writer who writes under his real name but lives behind a pseudonym in real life. And on reflection, it’s just a good job I have no heinous crimes in my past. I’ve never been refused car insurance and never been convicted of driving a motor vehicle without a valid MOT certificate. I’ve never sat in a first class railway carriage with a second class ticket or failed to give my seat on a bus to an elderly lady. Once or twice I had two puddings when dining at my club. I was young, hungry and slender and it hadn’t occurred to me that I should have posted the extra puddings off to Africa. I expect this crime will feature strongly in Wikipedia now that I have confessed.



Wikipedia, remember, never checks the content on its sites with the victims. In an era of fact checkers you’d think they’d make an effort. They misquote, quote out of context and quote material which is, to say the least, misleading.



Wikipedia reported that I had been censured by two private, industry sponsored organisations – the Press Complaints Commission (PCC) and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). But Wikipedia ignored the truth.



When Britain’s Meat and Livestock Commission complained about a newspaper column of mine in which I reported that meat causes cancer, the Press Complaints Commission rolled over like a playful puppy and was quick to defend the interests of the meat industry. I offered medical research papers and government evidence in support of my arguments but the PCC wasn’t interested in looking at scientific evidence and simply supported the meat industry. I wasn’t allowed to appeal against this completely unfair judgement.



Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is no better. Advertisements for my bookFood for Thoughtwere banned by the ASA because I had dared to include, in the book, advice on what sort of diet to eat in order to reduce the chance of developing cancer. I listed the foods that are known to cause cancer and the foods which are known to provide some protection. Once again I offered a huge file of scientific evidence in support of everything I had written. But the ASA (which is sustained with money raised from advertisers) refused to look at the evidence and warned newspapers not to accept advertisements for any of my books.(In practice newspapers took no notice of the ban. I bought full page advertisements in bothThe GuardianandThe Observernewspapers for the book and for other books which the ASA had attempted to ban for no good reason.)



Incidentally, much the same thing happened when I was expelled from the Royal Society of Arts for telling the truth. There was no debate and no discussion and I was ignored when I tried to offer evidence proving that everything I’d said was accurate.



Finally, if Wikipedia editors are looking for a promotional slogan I have one which fits perfectly: ‘Wikipedia written by the wicked to be read by the gullible’.



Hopefully, more and more people will realise that Wikipedia, an untrustworthy fake encyclopaedia, is a foul blot on the internet and should be avoided at all costs.



As Shakespeare wrote in Othello ‘He that filches from me my good name, robs me of that which not enriches him, and makes me poor indeed.’



Taken from `The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should be Afraid’ by Vernon Coleman

The book is available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com

Copyright Vernon Coleman 2026