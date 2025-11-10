Vernon’s Substack

Derek
3h

As a Canadian living in exile your essay resonates strongly with me. It’s a sobering reality that the fabric of our society, once woven from shared values, personal responsibility, and earnest dialogue, is being unraveled by an age of performative virtue. What once bound communities together — authenticity, humility, and reason — is being replaced by a theatre of moral exhibitionism. “Wokeness,” in its most distorted form, has ceased to awaken understanding and instead lulls people into a trance of self-righteous conformity. This new creed doesn’t seek unity but division, not truth but narrative. It rewards outrage over insight, signaling over substance. In elevating optics above principle, it dismantles the very foundations of genuine progress — empathy, critical thought, and shared humanity. The result is not enlightenment, but a culture fractured by fictitious moral hierarchies and the illusion of virtue.

It is time we remember that progress is not measured by how loudly we proclaim our goodness, but by how quietly and steadfastly we live it.

Indrek Sarapuu
3h

Great rant!

Saw a video today, where a woman called the interviewer "misogynistic"...

But didn't know the meaning of the word...

