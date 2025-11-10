







The Conspirators (and to deny they exist is like denying the existence of water) are pushing us remorselessly into the Great Reset. And one of the ways they’re doing it is by destroying a (relatively) civilised society which has taken centuries to evolve.



They have destroyed our lives with the controversies over gender (with insane gender language changes being introduced with the sole idea of creating confusion and destroying human relationships) with transgender politics (also designed to bewilder and create division) and exaggerated campaigns against sexual abuse (‘He said my hair looked nice and he liked my dress and my life is now ruined’). A wolf whistle used to be regarded by most women as a compliment, today it is a criminal offence.



The conspirators have deliberately created division, distrust and fear between the sexes, and the neoliberals who run the global economic system have consistently shown that their aim is not to create more fairness, or to advance the rights of women in those countries where unfairness is commonplace, but to create as many divisions as possible between men and women.



The aim of the neoliberals who make up the Establishment, and who are pushing us towards their beloved Great Reset, is to break up society in as many ways as possible so as to ensure that men and women are too busy fighting one another to worry about the progress towards the New World Order.



It is for this very same reason that national history and national and regional culture are being banished from every aspect of life, and why schools and colleges no longer teach students material which could be construed as patriotic or in any way likely to lead to greater pride.



Then there are the absurdly exaggerated accusations of racism, always popular with communists who see such accusations as a way to break down society, with accusations built on the flimsiest of pretexts (‘He couldn’t pronounce my name properly and so he is a racist’, ‘He didn’t pick me for his team and so he must be a racist’.) A well- known personality had to issue a grovelling apology after people with too much time on their hands found that he had once sent a tweet commenting that he perhaps needed to learn another language when he was in London. Since most people in London aren’t native to England and don’t speak English at all or very well, his remark was well based and logical. But it was wrongly perceived as being racist because the person who saw it as racist had been encouraged to want it to be racist.



The attempts to outlaw racism themselves produce racism, of course, with affirmative action and positive discrimination being nothing more than racism of another colour. Appointing a black woman to a company board of directors simply because she is black and female, and helps the company hits its diversity quota, is racist and sexist and just plain wrong. The black woman should be appointed because she is the best candidate and will do the best job for employees, shareholders and customers.



Advertisers who show photos of happy couples or families frequently show a black couple or a black man and a white woman (usually a blonde). It is now uncommon to see any white men appearing in print or television advertisements. This isn’t simple political correctness but is done because it enables the advertiser to avoid any accusations that it might be racist. It is virtue signalling and in itself it is actually racist of course. Some people who do not have white skin will not buy products which are exclusively advertised with the aid of white actors and models. I sympathise. This is about respect ad a sense of being excluded. We are supposed to be a multi-racial society but, in their knee bending servitude to the woke, advertisers sometimes seem to forget this. Attempts by knee jerk politicians to dismiss concerns about this very real problem are as predictable as they are unrepresentative.



I read of the existence of an ‘initiative’ in the UK called ‘Black Farmer’s New Face of Farming’ with a range of food products called ‘The Black Farmer’. In the United States there is an organisation called Black Farmers’ Market. And there are a number of organisations along these lines. There is, for example, a National Black Police Association and in London there is the Metropolitan Black Police Association. There is a Black Writers Guild, a Black Writers Society and a Black Writers’ Association. And there is a Black Agents and Editors’ Group. I can’t help thinking that by defining a group according to skin colour these no doubt well intended individuals are sustaining and even creating racism. And I wonder what the reaction would be if a group of farmers founded an organisation for white farmers. Or if a group of white policemen founded an association called the White Police Association? I find it difficult to avoid the suspicion that creating racial groups in this way is part of the conspirators’ plan to create disharmony in society.



In the UK it was revealed that the RAF has practised discrimination against white men. ‘Discrimination’ is, of course, just a polite word for ‘racism’. If a black man is unfairly treated because of his skin colour it is racism and there is an uproar, sackings and scandal. If a white man is unfairly treated because of his skin colour it is discrimination and no one cares. There seems little doubt that if racism is a serious problem in the UK it is white men and women who are most commonly the victims.



We see footballers and other sportsmen kneeling in an attempt to show their moral integrity but merely displaying just how easily they can be manipulated. They seem to me to be displaying shallow fake compassion and their own propensity for virtue signalling. When it comes to the crunch, however, the sportsmen seem sadly short of moral courage. At the World Football Cup in Qatar, for example, male footballers bravely announced that they would wear a rainbow armband during the tournament to show their support for homosexuals. For unknown reasons, homosexuals have stolen the rainbow, long a Christian symbol, as an emblem. And homosexuality is outlawed in Qatar. One might have thought that a better and more fitting way of expressing their feelings would have been to refuse to go to Qatar at all. However, when the organisers announced that footballers wearing rainbow armbands would be sanctioned, the footballers all abandoned their enthusiasm and put away their rainbow armbands



The Bank of England (which is responsible for making a mess of the English economy and failing to control inflation) has said that people of any ‘gender identity’ (I think they mean men or women but who knows) can be treated as pregnant. And the Bank is having some gender-neutral lavatories built so that lady bankers and gentlemen bankers who aren’t sure of their gender identity can go to the loo together and share the experience in politically correct harmony. The Bank’s insane pregnancy policies mean that anyone can now be classified as a birthing parent and claim family leave from the bank. I bet there are some people facing 7% mortgages who wish the Bank would concentrate on inflation and worry a little more about the economy and a little less about showing how wokey it is.



There are endless attacks on masculinity and femininity with constant pressure towards unisex washrooms and a unisex world. We can only stand and watch the banishing of the family unit and the rise of the State as a central factor in our lives, the prejudice and dishonesty of the mainstream media (which now seems to specialise in misinformation and disinformation and rarely, if ever, reports the news without a built-in judgemental commentary), the rise of homosexuality and the remainder of the specialities within the LGBTQIA community. (I tried to find out what the Q, the I and the A stand for but failed in this simple task. No one I spoke to knew the answer, and even the internet was unable to provide an answer.).



It used to be considered polite for a man to offer a co-worker or friend a compliment (‘Your hair looks nice’, ‘That dress suits you’ and so on) without anyone being offended. Indeed, if the compliment were a genuine one the recipient would be pleased and flattered. Today, such remarks are considered to be signs of extreme sexist behaviour and men have been fired for saying such things and branded as sex offenders. It is even now considered sexist for a man to stand up on public transport and to offer his seat to a woman, or to allow a woman to proceed before him through a doorway. (Ironically, men may sometimes be accused of being rude for not doing these things.)



And, of course, those promoting women’s professional sport are insisting that as much attention be given to female football and cricket teams as to the more traditional male teams. Huge amounts of money are being funnelled into female sport even though the evidence clearly shows that there is very little spectator interest in matches played between women’s teams or indeed when individual women play sports (women have been playing professional tennis and golf for decades but the interest in their games has always been minute when compared with the interest in male versions of those games.) The media, as always, has been supine and some newspapers now give more coverage to women’s sports than to men’s sports with the result that their readers find it nigh on impossible to navigate their pages. A casual reader will see a headline that screams ‘England World Cup Triumph’ and will find themselves reading about the success of a team of 14-year-old girls playing lacrosse or netball.



Once again, there is a hidden agenda.



Promoting and encouraging sexism encourages conflict and confusion – two essential building blocks regarded as essential for pushing us into the Great Reset. And new rules about ‘equality, diversity and inclusion’ have replaced humanity, goodwill and kindness with statutory obligations, statutory whingeing and statutory recriminations. The rules about diversity, inclusion and equality are doing far more harm than good.



The bottom line is that you cannot regulate for kindness.



NOTE

The essay above is taken from `Their Terrifying Plan’ by Vernon Coleman. See the shop on www.vernoncoleman.com