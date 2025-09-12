No one noticed it at the time and no one remembers but on March 26th 2020 (four days before lockdowns started) the British Government received vital advice about covid.

The Government’s Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens and the public health bodies in the U.K. got together to tell the Government that the new disease (covid) should NOT be classified as a ‘high consequence infectious disease.”

Note the word NOT.

They decided, and told the Government,that covid was the flu.

They were ignored.

At the same time the US CDC reported that so far in the flu season 36 million had caught the flu and 22,000 had died. At that moment the total number of worldwide cases of covid was said to be 300,000 and global deaths were 13,000. (The covid figures were exaggerated of course.)

That was all the proof anyone needed that the alleged covid plague was a hoax.

And then the flu completely disappeared and became covid to make covid look scary.

But it was always the flu.

And the stupid PCR test was used to bump up the figures.

The entire medical establishment and the media ignored the evidence and helped suppress the truth.

The lie was born.

I quoted the evidence and called the scam for what it was - a hoax.

Immediately, I was banned, demonised, lied about and destroyed. I lost all my media work and publishers in 26 languages.

Because they knew the truth had to be suppressed.

(I reported all this in my book Coming Apocalypse in April 2020. I had a hell of a job to get the book published.)

We shouldn’t forget.

The same thing will happen next time.

VC

PS They authorities always call covid Covid or COVID

The capitals are to make it look important.

I call it covid.

No one says Flu do they? Or Cancer?